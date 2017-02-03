Uttar Pradesh polls: Akhilesh Yadav slams Centre at Agra rally, says no one has seen achche din

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and chief minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav addresses an election campaign rally in Sultanpur, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar Samajwadi Party (SP) president and chief minister of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav addresses an election campaign rally in Sultanpur, India January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday slammed the Modi government accusing it of failing to fulfil its promise of “achche din”. While addressing a rally at Bah in Agra, Yadav said, “We saw the summer days, the rainy days and the winter days; but did anyone see achche din?” Criticising PM Modi’s demonetisation move, Yadav said the ruling government has collected money from the entire country and should fulfill their poll promise of delivering Rs 15 lakh to citizens. “No one is left with Rs 500-1000. You have collected the money from the entire country. If you cannot give Rs 15 lakh, at least transfer Rs 15000 in poor people’s accounts,” he said.

WATCH VIDEO | Assembly Elections 2017: How Has UP Voted In The Past Explained

The Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav will be doing a joint road rally this afternoon in Agra with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Both the leaders have displayed a show of strength through joint campaigns and rallies, but leaders from both the parties are still tussling over ticket distribution. While Congress has fielded Ashok Singh in Rae Bareli, the Samajwadi Party has announced the nomination of its sitting MLA from the seat. Similar confusion prevails in Amethi district and the party has taken no decision as to who will be contesting elections.

WATCH VIDEO | Assembly Polls 2017: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav Holds Rally In Riot-Hit Muzaffarnagar

The state of Uttar Pradesh will go to polls this month starting from February 11 to March 8 in seven phases. The votes will be counted on March 11.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd