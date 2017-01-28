UP polls: RLD to contest over 150 seats, says Ajit Singh

Ajit Singh in Lucknow on Friday. (Source: Vishal Srivastav) Ajit Singh in Lucknow on Friday. (Source: Vishal Srivastav)

RLD chief Ajit Singh on Friday said his party will contest over 150 seats in the UP polls, with party general secretary Jayant Chaudhary as its chief ministerial face. However, Jayant will not contest the elections. Jayant had contested the 2012 UP elections from Mant and won. But he later resigned to retain his Lok Sabha seat from Mathura. RLD had lost Mant in the byelection held later.

Speaking to mediapersons in Lucknow, Singh said: “In the past, RLD had not contested in eastern and central UP. But the party has now decided to contest from these areas and make people feel its presence across UP.” The party on Friday released its eighth list of 20 candidates.

Singh said that while RLD will contest to form a honest and transparent government in UP, it will not join hands with BJP to form a government. “The people of UP want change but they are in mood to support one party in the state,” he claimed.

Targeting SP indirectly, Singh said “distribution of public money was not development”. On the SP-Congress alliance, the RLD chief claimed that he had not spoken to any leader from these parties.

Meanwhile, Ajay Naresh Yadav, son of late chief minister Ram Naresh Yadav, joined RLD on Friday. Ajay is likely to contest from Phoolpur-Pawai seat, which he had lost in the 2012 polls as a Congress nominee.