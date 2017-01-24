Samajwadi Party 2012 Manifesto: Glass only half-full

At the release of the SP manifesto in 2012. (Source: Express Archive) At the release of the SP manifesto in 2012. (Source: Express Archive)

Agriculture

Promise: Constitution of a farmer’s commission and declaration of crops’ minimum support price (MSP) at the production cost plus 50 per cent.

What happened: Officials say state could only recommend MSP to the centre, which controls price. The state advised price (SAP) for cane was Rs 280 per quintal from Rs 240 for common variety in government’s first year. However, it remained so for next three years under pressure from struggling sugar mills. In November, government hiked SAP to Rs 305 per quintal. RLD MLC Chaudhary Mushtaq said the input cost is still about Rs 354 per quintal according to the research by UP Council of Sugarcane Research and farmers are still suffering.

Promise: Loans taken by farmers against their land will be waived. Practice of confiscating land will be abolished.

What happened: Loans waived but only of those who had taken from UP Sahkari Gram Vikas Bank with a ceiling of Rs 50,000 against their farmland. Applicable to only those who had paid 10 per cent of their loan.

Promise: Pension for small and marginal farmers.

What happened: Officials said low-income farmers received pension through Kisan Pension Scheme which had been in place long before the SP came to power. The scheme is run with central government’s assistance.

Promise: Crop insurance scheme:

What happened: Officials say the scheme has been in place since before the SP came to power and the scheme is totally controlled by the centre.

Promise: Rs 5 lakh for accidental death of farmer

What happened: Scheme launched in September last year.

Electricity

Promise: 20 hours a day power supply in rural areas and 22 hours a day in urban areas.

What happened: Officials say the supply is 18 hours in rural areas except Bundelkhand, 20 hours a day in tehsil-level towns, 20 hours a day in Bundelkhand’s rural areas and 24 hours in the district headquarters, divisional headquarters and cities.

Minorities

Promise: Won’t allow communal riots.

What happened: In 2013, Muzaffarnagar witnessed one of the worst riots, 62 people were killed and thousands displaced.

Promise: Reservation for minority community students in medical education.

What happened: Officials say no such provisions are in existence in state medical colleges.

Promise: Separate reservation for Muslims in proportion to their population which would be about 18 per cent.

What happened: Govt failed to do so as it requires a constitutional amendment. Cabinet minister Rajendra Chaudhary said the govt made it mandatory that in all schemes, 18 per cent beneficiaries be from the minority communities.

Promise: Muslim youths implicated in terror cases will “not just be immediately released but will be given justice with compensation and the guilty officers will be punished”.

What happened: Govt’s attempts to withdraw cases against terror accused failed after the courts stayed the move. “But the bigger thing is that no innocent Muslim youth has been jailed during the Akhilesh government,” said Chaudhary.

Promise: Special provisions for recruitment of Muslims in government security forces through camps.

What happened: No such recruitment or camps.

Promise: Rs 30,000 grant to Muslim girls who passed class 10 and whose parents earned not more than Rs 36,000 annually, to pursue further studies or for their wedding.

What happened: Govt brought in the Humari Beti Uska Kal scheme. It later included all minorities. Although initially Rs 30,000 was given to the girls, in 2013-’14 it was reduced to Rs 20,000. The scheme was stopped from 2014-’15.

Promise: Construct boundary walls around burial grounds.

What happened: The govt started a scheme in 2012-13 and officials said nearly 8,000 places have been selected for development under the scheme.

Promise: Free electricity for weavers and farmers.

What happened: Officials say weavers are provided subsidies at varying rates. Farmers are not provided any rebate.

Promise: Rs 12,000 per year unemployment allowance to the jobless over 35 years old.

What happened: Unemployment allowance distributed only in 2012-13 and 2013-14, after which it was discontinued.

Promise: Free motor-operated or solar-run rickshaw with modern system for every rickshaw puller.

What happened: Officials said govt distributed 8,000 e-rickshaws to those registered with municipalities.

Promise: To include 17 backward castes in the list of scheduled castes as soon as SP comes to power.

What happened: Government sent a recommendation to Centre in 2013. In December 2016, govt specified these 17 castes as sub-castes of existing scheduled castes. Officials say they have not received the government order to start issuing these certificates.

Corruption

Promise: Will probe corruption charges during BSP rule.

What happened: Most reports submitted by Lokayukta is pending with government. Vigilance reports against former BSP ministers have not been acted upon.

BSP MLA and former minster Ayodhya Prasad Pal, who was indicted for disproportionate assets, has joined the SP. Vigilance report seeking permission to prosecute him is pending with state’s home department, an officer said. The reports seeking permission to lodge FIRs against former ministers Babu Singh Kushwaha, Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Ramveer Upadhyaya are also pending for months. Chaudhary said there could be some legal issues with the reports and the government does not want to “act with vendetta against anyone”.

Promise: Will make Lokayukta a multi-member body and put the UP Police’s Economic Offences Wing under its control.

What happened: Previous Lokayukta NK Mehrotra sought more powers for the office but nothing happened. Instead, govt removed the Lokayukta from under the purview of Right to Information Act. First the extension of the tenure of Lokayukta was extended to eight years in an apparent move to help Mehrotra continue and later appointment of new Lokayukta created controversies with Raj Bhawan rejecting the nominees of the government. At last, the Lokayukta was appointed by the Supreme Court.

Later, the government appointed retired IAS officer Shambhu Singh Yadav who had been part of CMO for nearly four years, as deputy Lokayukta. Chaudhary said the govt’s achievement was that “no corruption has taken place in any of its schemes in five years”.

Education

Promise: laptop to all students who passed class 12.

What happened: Laptops distributed in 2014 to students who passed class 12 from UP education board schools in 2012. Later, govt changed the scheme and decided to distribute laptops to only meritorious students from all education boards, with an annual budget of about Rs 100 crore for the scheme.

Promise : A tablet to each student who passed class 10.

What happened: In 2013, the govt invited tenders for supply of tablets to the students but no bidders turned up. Later, the government dropped the scheme without distributing any tablet.

Promise: Kanya Vidya Dhan for girl students having passed class 10. The scheme was also run during the Mulayam Singh govt and Mayawati government under different name.

What happened: During the first two financial years Rs 30,000 cash was awarded to students who passed class 12 and whose parents earned less than Rs 35,000 annually. The scheme was tweaked in 2014 and is now provided only to the students making it to the district-level merits. Officials quote an outlay of Rs 300 crore in the annual budget.

Promise: Waive higher education fees of those whose parents earn less than Rs 5 lakh a year.

What happened: There was already a scheme under which the fee reimbursement was given to students pursuing higher education whose parents earned less than Rs 2 lakh a year. As such, this scheme did not take off.