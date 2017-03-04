Uttar Pradesh polls 2017: Small parties, caste groups hold key to many seats in eastern UP

AS THE Uttar Pradesh election enters its last two phases, small parties and caste groups are likely to play a significant role in deciding the outcome in 89 constituencies that go to the polls on March 4 and 8. If Ajit Singh’s RLD, which fought the polls alone in western UP seats, claims that no government can be formed in Lucknow without its support, an array of small parties – claiming to represent several different castes and their aspirations – may claim the same in eastern part of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi seemed to give an indication towards this aspect at a rally in jailed strongman and BSP candidate Mukhtar Ansari’s pocketborough Mau on February 27.

With NDA ally Suheldeo Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar sharing the dais, Modi claimed that the BJP will get a majority in the elections, but “smaller parties which are with the BJP will be part of the government”.

The strategy is evident, as the party has pressed Anupriya Patel, who was included in the Union Cabinet only nine months ago, into aggressive campaigning in eastern UP, where Kurmis – Patel is from that caste – have a sizeable chunk of votes in several seats.

The BJP has aggressively wooed castes such as Kurmis Sainis, Lodhs, Jats, Sonars, Nishads, Pasis, Valmikis, Dhobis and Khatik. Last year, the party inducted former BSP national secretary Swamy Prasad Maurya, and made another Maurya leader — Keshav Prasad — its state unit chief. It hopes these decisions will have a positive impact on not only Kushwaha votes but on overall EBC constituents.

“Eastern UP will decide the election results and we will sweep the region this time, as a large number of castes – both among Dalits and OBCs – which have not enjoyed the fruits of power (under SP and BSP) are backing us,” a BJP general secretary claimed.

Many seats that go to polls in these two phases are close to Bihar, where Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), then in alliance with BJP, ousted Lalu Prasad’s RJD in 2005, bringing an end to Lalu’s carefully constituted winning M-Y (Muslim-Yadav) formula by forging a social coalition of upper castes and most backward castes (MBCs).

The BJP is trying to achieve a similar feat in east UP seats but faces a hurdle called Mayawati’s BSP, which claims to command the allegiance of around 20 per cent voters – primarily Dalits. Many non-Yadav voters from extremely backward castes or MBCs are also do not seem not inimical to her.

Besides the major parties and alliances, several small parties are in fray in these 89 seats. Banking on ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) of Anupriya Patel and SBSP of Rajbhar to make inroads into numerically significant Kurmi and Rajbhar communities, BJP has given them 12 and eight seats, respectively.

Launched by Rajbhar in Varanasi in 2002, SBSP has been vocal about a separate “Purvanchal” state carved out of eastern UP. The party contested 2012 polls in alliance with Mukhtar Ansari’s Quami Ekta Dal, which merged with BSP this time.

The BSP hopes to gain Muslim votes in Azamgarh and Mau regions with Ansari’s induction. But Muslims are not numerically as significant in eastern UP, and the fact that Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and Ayub Ansari’s Peace Party have put up candidates in several seats could leave minority votes further fragmented.

Peace Party has tied up with Apna Dal’s Krishna Patel (Anupriya Patel’s estranged mother) faction and Nishad Party. Together, the three parties are contesting 190 seats, with most of them going to the polls on March 4 and 8. This alliance has the potential to upset, to some extent, the BJP’s claim of getting a huge chunk of Nishad and Kurmi votes.

Krishna Patel herself is contesting from Rohania, Varanasi.

BJP leaders are, however, confident that EBCs will not go for “either Jatavraj or Yadavraj”. They argued that the fact that the Prime Minister comes from an EBC family and represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha will help people from castes to flock to NDA.

In 2012 Assembly polls, the SP, then led by Mulayam Singh Yadav, had won 50 of these 89 seats, followed by BSP with 14. Two years later, the BJP won a whopping 42 per cent votes and 90 per cent of total seats in the state amid a Modi wave. The reality lies somewhere in between this time, and this is where the smaller parties and caste groups could be significant in several constituencies – in upsetting equations, if not winning seats.