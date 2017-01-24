SBSP allies with BJP, set to contest eight seats

BJP chief Amit Shah and state party affairs incharge Om Mathur have given their assent in this regard. (Source: PTI / File Photo) BJP chief Amit Shah and state party affairs incharge Om Mathur have given their assent in this regard. (Source: PTI / File Photo)

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar has claimed it will contest on eight Assembly seats under an alliance with BJP for the upcoming Assembly elections. BJP chief Amit Shah and state party affairs incharge Om Mathur have given their assent in this regard, he said here on Sunday. The eight seats are Shahganj in Jaunpur, Ramkola in Kushinagar, Mau Sadar in Mau, Ajgara in Varanasi, Bansdeeh in Ballia, Mehnagar in Azamgarh and Jhoorabad and Jakhania in Ghazipur district.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

While SBSP has declared Rana Ajeet Pratap Singh from Shahganj, the rest will be declared later. Party national general secretary Arvind Rajbhar said a meeting of all office-bearers has been called on January 25 to decide on candidates for the other seven seats and finalise the campaign programme.

On January 27, the party is holding an election meeting in Jahoorabad, where senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for HRD Mahendra Pandey will share the stage with SBSP leaders. Rajbhar said BJP leaders will campaign for SBSP candidates, and SBSP leaders will canvass for BJP nominees. SBSP has influence with OBC and Dalit voters in eastern UP.

Rajbhar claimed that the alliance of BJP and SBSP will win maximum seats from the eastern regions in the state.

The BJP had announced the alliance with SBSP during a public meeting organised by SBSP in Mau last year. SBSP had contested the 2012 UP polls and 2014 Lok Sabha election in alliance with jailed don Mukhtar Ansari’s Quami Ekta Dal (QED), which merged with the Samajwadi Party recently. SBSP will be contesting against Mukhtar for the Mau Sadar seat this time.