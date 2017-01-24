Rajnath’s son Pankaj in Noida: Soon, a nationalist govt will come to power

Pankaj Singh, Rajnath’s son. Pankaj Singh, Rajnath’s son.

A DAY after his name was announced as the BJP candidate from Noida, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj on Monday hit the ground running, holding meetings with party workers in Noida. Addressing over 400 workers at Sector 27, Pankaj, BJP’s general secretary in Uttar Pradesh, said: “Soon, a BJP government is going to come to power. Mitron, people who were unjust to you — officials or whoever, who have tortured you, who have slapped cases against you, troubled you wrongly — it is not their time but yours… which is going to come… Your and our government will come to power, a nationalist government will come to power (in the state).”

“People who have indulged in casteist and communal politics will be driven out of Uttar Pradesh. Here, only development and nationalism will be talked about…Those who see votes in the name of terrorism and nationalism will not be able to run a government… We have to throw out the SP government by talking about nationalism,” he added.

With a section of the party expressing resentment against the BJP giving tickets to turncoats in the coming election, Pankaj said he was not aware of his candidature until Sunday.

“The truth is no one knew about it. Even I did not know. I can say with confidence that nowhere — there might have been some faults — but when we came to know that a person is a BJP worker, I have always respected them… We need your support. No politician, irrespective of how big he is, irrespective of where he is sitting, if the workers don’t support him, no one can achieve his goal…” he added.