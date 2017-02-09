Will bring jobs to UP: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday promised to bring back manufacturing jobs in western Uttar Pradesh. In a series of public meetings, Rahul lauded his party’s tie-up with the ruling Samajwadi Party and said that the alliance has gathered steam across the state. “There is a wave across Uttar Pradesh in favour of this SP-Congress partnership, friendship. This will soon turn into an aandhi (storm),” he said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Rahul, who addressed four rallies in Muradnagar after holding public meetings in Hathras, Bulandshahr and Hapur, said that if voted to power, the SP-Congress government would work hard to ensure that the state becomes a manufacturing hub with products not only bearing the tag of ‘Made in India’, but ‘Made in Uttar Pradesh’ and ‘Made in Muradnagar’.

“This was an industrial hub once. And I look at my phone sometimes and think, why does it say Made in China. If voted to power, the SP-Congress government will ensure that the state economy is revitalised and industries are brought back here. There will not only be ‘Made in India’, but ‘Made in UP’ and ‘Made in Muradnagar’,” Rahul said at a rally here.

In a speech that lasted for over 20 minutes, Rahul attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move to demonetise high value currency on November 8, exactly three months ago. “This (demonetisation) was not aimed at curbing corruption, but helping it. The Modi government did this so that money come back to banks and then they could wipe out non-performing assets of the banks. This BJP government is not for the common man, but to help the 50 industrialists and corporates,” he added.