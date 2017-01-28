UP polls: Rahul, CM Akhilesh Yadav to address media together tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav.

After days of hectic bargaining over seats and confusion among cadre of both parties, a glimpse of clarity emerged on Friday, when Congress announced the much-awaited joint appearance of its vice-president Rahul Gandhi and the Chief Minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. The two are scheduled to address the media together in Lucknow on Sunday. The announcement comes a day after the joint campaign was officially declared on social media with pictures of Rahul and Akhilesh and the slogan, “Umeed ki cycle, adhikar dete haath”.

Sources said the press conference would take place in a five-star hotel. While both parties are also expected to hold a joint public meeting with Rahul and Akhilesh before the first phase of polls, there is still no consensus on its date and venue.

“Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi would be in Lucknow on January 29 to hold a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party,” said Congress spokesperson Satyradev Tripathi.

The SP has already changed the look of some of its campaign vehicles, accommodating pictures of Rahul and his sister and star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi along with those of Akhilesh and Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav, also his wife and one of SP’s star campaigners. However, the official joint campaign launched by Congress on social media on Republic Day just had pictures of Rahul and Akhilesh. Urging the public with the message — “Only together can we become great, so never give in to hate, remember this on the election date”.

Sources said Congress wants to capitalise on its previous campaign which included the promise of loan waivers to farmers and higher price for crops along with focus on rights of Dalits and flagship programmes of the UPA government at the Centre like NREGA, initiative for the Food Security Act and Right to Education Act.

There has been no official indication of Priyanka joining the joint campaign out of Rae Bareli and Amethi so far.

Sources said that though the joint conference is just round the corner, both parties are still working on their seat sharing formula, especially in Rae Bareli and Amethi. Congress has declared that it would contest on all the 10 seats in both Lok Sabha constituencies, irrespective of the fact that SP has already declared five candidates. Sources said that while SP is not ready to lose more of its seven sitting seats in the region, Congress wants at least seven seats instead of five, which have been offered.

Talks are also stuck on some reserved seats like Mehoni in Bundelkhand from where recently inducted Brijlal Khabri, who had joined from BSP, wants to contest. But, Samajwadi Party wants the seat.

“Talks will continue but it is significant that we show a united face before the public. Thus a joint address of at least Rahul and Akhilesh was a must to send that message to the public, which is still confused over the shape and nature of the alliance,” said a Congress candidate from western Uttar Pradesh.