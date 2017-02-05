UP needs lotus, not ‘SCAM’, says PM Modi in Aligarh

PM Modi at the rally in Aligarh on Sunday. (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news) PM Modi at the rally in Aligarh on Sunday. (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Aligarh addressing a Bhartiya Janta Party rally ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The rally at Aligarh — which was in news over the controversial ghar wapsi programme — was scheduled to take place at 12.30 pm in the city’s Exhibition Grounds. All seven BJP candidates from Aligarh are expected to attend the rally.

The rally in Aligarh is second of the 12 scheduled to be addresses by the prime minister in the poll-bound state. At the first rally in Meerut on Saturday, dubbed ‘Vijay Shankhnaad’ rally, PM Modi concentrated his attacks on the SP and Congress. In his hour-long speech corruption, nepotism, criminalisation and opportunism remained the main themes, with Modi talking of ‘surgical strikes’, demonetisation and the Union Budget sparingly.

Elections in Aligarh, which is in the first phase, is set to happen on February 11. The counting for all seven phases will be done on March 11.

Here are the highlights from his speech:

3. 08 pm: In a day 7650 crimes, 24 rapes, 21 rape attempts, 13 murders, 33 kidnappings, 19 riots and 136 thefts happen in UP: PM Modi

3. 05 pm: UP doesn’t need ‘SCAM'(S for Samajwadi (Party), C for Congress, A for Akhilesh (Yadav) and M for Mayawati), it needs the lotus: PM Modi

3.00 pm: During the Congress government’s tenure Dr B R Ambedkar was not given the Bharat Ratna Award, so now they do not have any right to do politics using his name:PM Modi

2. 56 pm: In UP Akhilesh government that seeks vote in the name of farmers only buys 3 per cent of the farmers product: PM Modi

2. 50 pm: We’ve undertaken welfare measures for sugarcane farmers, but why is it so that UP government has not been able to look after them?: Modi

2.48 pm: For 70 years, 18000 villages didn’t have electricity and most cases were from UP. We’ve taken up work of electrification in mission mode: PM

2.43 pm: “If Haryana government can pay the sugar farmers, why can’t UP government,” asks PM Modi, reiterating his Saturday’s promise of paying sugar farmers within 14 days if BJP elected in UP.

2.41 pm: When we came into power, we paid off 95% of the Rs 22,000 crore dues of the sugarcane farmers: PM Modi

2.39 pm: Our government has now provided gas connection to 1.8 lakh houses: PM Modi

2.34 pm: Remove the ministers who shelter gundas from the government to ensure the safety of women in the state: PM Modi

2.30 pm: Youth were robbed in the name of jobs. We stopped the interviews in third and fourth class government jobs as soon as we came in power: PM Modi

2.28 pm: The UP government doesn’t care about development: PM Modi

2.25 pm: Aligarh’s lock industry collapsed because the government sitting in Lucknow couldn’t provide sufficient electricity: Modi

2.23 pm: “We’re fighting to use the money siezed due to demonetisation for the benefit of our youth.”

2.22 pm: There was sufficient planning for note ban to find details of all money being deposited in banks

2.21 pm: The PM talks about demonetisation. “We forced those stacking up money for the past 70 years to declare their money within one night,” he says.

2.17 pm: Political parties have united against me because I have been tightening (their) screws: PM Modi

2.16 pm: We used Aadhar and Jan Dhan schemes to save public’s Rs 40,000 crores from the mice who used to eat it away

2.15 pm: “People want change in UP, people want justice in UP. BJP is fighting especially for the women, small businessmen and farmers.”

2.10 pm: “Last time I came in these grounds in 2014, the crowds didn’t even fill half of it. Today, I see a sea of saffron here,” says PM Modi.

2.05 pm: PM starts addressing rally crowds in Aligarh’s Exhibition Grounds.

