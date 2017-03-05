UP elections 2017: Akhilesh government creating hurdle in the development of Varanasi, says PM Modi

“I want to throw out those who have looted this country,” said PM Narendra Modi “I want to throw out those who have looted this country,” said PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at Samajwadi Party and other opposition parties saying they have a totally different culture of politics which follows the mantra of kuch ka saath kuch ka vikas (support of few and development of few). He was addressing a rally at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith in Varanasi after ending his roadshow that started from Pandeypur Chauraha area and ended at the venue of his rally. He started his rally by praising the city of Varanasi and it’s historic culture and tradition. PM Modi recalled the renowned writer Mark Twain and said that the writer once said that the city of Varanasi is much more older than history.

PM Modi further went on to say that the states of Western India have seen development but those on the eastern side are still lagging behind. He said that the Centre has given the state government for the treatment of poor people in Varanasi, but those ruling the state doesn’t even have the humanity to use that fund for them.

Speaking of fast spreading corruption in the country, PM Modi said,”I want to throw out those who have looted this country. The corrupt netas, the babus in office. They will not be spared.” Mentioning various scams like the AgustaWestland chopper scam, coal scam and many more, PM Modi said, “Earlier people of this country used to ask about the amount of money lost in those scams, but now-a-days people ask how much money have we earned. The residents of Kashi must be proud that their constituency doesn’t have a single dark spot.”

“I want to tell all honest citizens, no one will ever trouble you. Honesty will be given due respect. Once an honest government comes to power and the govt officials stop doing corruption, I am sure not a single businessman will evade tax,” PM Modi added.

Speaking of the surgical strike by India, PM Modi said,”Our opponents that they want proof of surgical strikes. They don’t even trust their Army jawans. They ask so many from other side of the borders were killed. How come nobody from our side died.”

“The jawans of our country are fearlessly facing the enemies. They are killing our enemies and giving befitting reply to them every time they attack us. And it is only for the jawans of our country that we have brought in One rank One Pension(OROP). The promises we made have been fulfilled,” added PM Modi.

Modi further went on to speak about the importance of tourism in Varanasi. He hitted out at the SP government once again by speaking of the broken roads of the city. “What will the tourists feel. We wanted to build roads on different stretches. But the work is slow, the state government has no intention to build roads,” he said.

“Be it the cleaning of Ganga or underground wiring. All are aimed at promoting tourism. It will increase job opportunities. Our focus is on boosting tourism,” the prime minister added.

