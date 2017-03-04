Narendra Modi in Varanasi live updates: Heavy security arrangements in place

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi (AP photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi (AP photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Saturday as he looks to shore up support for the BJP in the final phase of elections, polling for which is due on March 8. The prime minister will start a roadshow from the Benares Hindu University gate at 9 am and will then make his way towards Kashi Vishwanath Temple where he will offer prayers. He will also offer prayers later at the Kaal Bhairav temple and then address a rally later in the evening in the city. The prime minister is also scheduled to address a rally in Jaunpur.

LIVE UPDATES

8:25 am: The BJP has put out the PM’s itinerary in Varanasi today and the details of the rallies he is scheduled to attend in the region.

8:20 am: As polling takes place in the sixth phase in the state in Gorakhpur, Azamgarh and adjoining areas, all the campaigning action today is centred on Varanasi, the prime minister’s constituency. Apart from PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati are scheduled to hold rallies today in the area.

The route of the roadshows taken by PM Modi and Rahul-Akhilesh have been determined in such a way by the district administration that their supporters do not come in each other’s way. SPG protectees of both Gandhi and the PM have already arrived to sensitise the route taken by the leaders.

