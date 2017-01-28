Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi demands removal of chief secy, DGP for fair polls

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (File Photo) Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (File Photo)

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday met state Chief Electoral Officer T Venkatesh and demanded removal of over two dozen senior officers, including Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar and DGP Javeed Ahmad, to ensure free and fair polls. Other officers include DIGs of some ranges, district magistrates and SPs. Naqvi, accompanied by BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav and leaders of the party’s state unit visited Venkatesh and demanded that transfer of these officers was needed. “It is essential that police and administrative officials who have been working for the past five years as workers of the ruling party be removed from the all poll-related duty to ensure free and fair polls,” Naqvi told mediapersons.

He demanded immediate removal of those officials who have been working as agents of the ruling party, he said, adding that the complaint has been made on the basis of strong evidence.

The delegation told the CEO that district officials were not issuing permissions to BJP for canvassing with motorbikes and also not allowing party workers to put up hoardings.

On the SP-Congress alliance, Naqvi said Congress had become a “benami property” of corruption, carrying a display board that said — “To-let”. He added that Congress earlier used to make any regional party its “tenant”, but this time, the public have rejected both Congress and the regional party.