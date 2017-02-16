Uttar Pradesh polls 2017: Modi to address election rally in Hardoi today

PM Narendra Modi at an election rally. (File photo) PM Narendra Modi at an election rally. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address an election rally in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh today. The PM is expected to speak in the city at around 11 am, before heading to another rally in Barabanki, to be held at 1 pm. The PM addressed a campaign rally in the poll bound state’s Kinnauj city yesterday, where, attacking rivals Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, he said that the alliance between the two parties is like a film in which two enemies have become friends after the ‘interval’. The PM said that the alliance ‘will shatter your dreams’. He also questioned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav about whether he has “forgotten” Congress party’s alleged assasination attempt on Yadav’s father, Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1984. “Akhilesh is less experienced, as of now. He does not understand Congress’ cleverness, it was Mulayam who knew about it,” Modi said.

Talking about the election race, the PM said that Congress in the state has, on the one hand, tied up with SP and on the other, with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). “Likh ke rakho Congress ne ek pair BSP ke saath baandh rakha hai aur ek pair BSP ke saath baandh ke rakha hai,” said PM Modi.

He also attacked the Yadav-led state government for providing jobs on the basis of “sifaarish” instead of merit.

It was the first time in 46 years that a Prime Minister addressed an election rally in Kinnauj.

Till 5 pm yesterday, the state had recorded a voter turnout of about 65 per cent in the second phase. A total of 11 districts – Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Bareilly, Amroha, Pilibhit, Kheri, Shahjahanpur and Badaun – had gone to polls.

The BJP, SP-Congress and BSP are among the top contenders for elections in the state.

– With inputs from ANI

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd