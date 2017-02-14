Uttar Pradesh polls 2017: Men voters outnumber women in Gautam Budh Nagar

The female voter turnout was low as compared to their male counterparts in Gautam Budh Nagar district that voted on Saturday during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Out of the three Assembly constituencies in the district, Noida saw the lowest number of females who cast their vote, District Magistrate NP Singh said today.

Out of the total 3,01,189 male voters in Noida, only 1,48,717 voted which is 49.3 in percentage wise.

While 1,05,480 (47.4 percent) females voters exercised their franchise out of the total 2,22,320. There are 50 third gender voters registered in Noida, however none of them voted, he said.

After the calculation of votes at all polling booths, the exact voter turnout in Noida is 48.5 percent, he added. Dadri, which has total 2,45,561 male voters, recorded 62.43 turnout out of the total, Singh said.

Whereas, 11,19,12 female voters cast their votes against the total of 19,4,818, which stands at 57.4 percent female voter turnout, he said. In Jewar, the male voter turnout was 66.94, while this was 63.7 in females, he added.

The total voter turnout of Jewar was 65.5 per cent. The district’s average polling percent was recorded as 56.8, the DM said.