Uttar Pradesh polls 2017: Lalu Prasad trashes exit polls giving edge to BJP

Lalu Prasad had campaigned for some candidates of the SP-Congress alliance led by Akhilesh Yadav. (File photo) Lalu Prasad had campaigned for some candidates of the SP-Congress alliance led by Akhilesh Yadav. (File photo)

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Friday rubbished the exit polls which gave an edge to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and said the prediction would fall flat the way it did in Bihar elections. “Like in Bihar elections, all the exit polls would fall flat in Uttar Pradesh where Samajwadi Party-Congress would emerge victorious,” Prasad told reporters. “In Bihar elections in 2015, exit polls had predicted BJP-led NDA as the winner. But when EVMs were opened and votes counted, all the predictions were proved wrong,” he said a day before counting.

Prasad had campaigned for some candidates of the SP-Congress alliance led by Akhilesh Yadav. Asked how poll results particularly in UP would impact Bihar, Prasad said, “It would impact Delhi as it would start decline of BJP across the country.”

The RJD chief’s version was echoed by his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav.

“As they regretted failure of exit poll in Bihar which had written off RJD in particular, the same would happen in UP,” Tejaswi Yadav told reporters.

He also exuded confidence that SP-Congress would romp home after counting of votes tomorrow.