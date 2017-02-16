Uttar Pradesh polls 2017: JD(U) state chief supports SP-Cong alliance, party says he doesn’t exist

THE NATIONAL and state leaderships of the Janata Dal (United) seem to be at loggerheads over extending support to the SP-Congress alliance in the ongoing elections.

While JD(U) leader Suresh Niranjan, claiming to be the party state chief, had announced support for the alliance on Sunday, the party national leadership has denied this. It also clarified that no JD(U) state committee exists in UP and a local leader, R P Chaudhary, has been appointed the party convener on Wednesday.

Watch What Else Is Making News

However, Niranjan called the party national leadership “directionless”. He had met Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Sunday. Later, he had visited the SP headquarters, where he announced before mediapersons that JD(U) would support the alliance.

The next day, JD(U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi denied supporting any party or alliance. He claimed the state party unit was dissolved last month. Tyagi said JD(U) was not contesting polls in UP to prevent division of secular votes and to defeat BJP.

“JD(U) has asked its workers and supporters across UP to vote for candidates of secular parties who were in a position to defeat BJP. We are doing politics of ‘BJP hatao’,” he said. He added that after he came to know about Niranjan announcing support to SP, he spoke to JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar and former chief Sharad Yadav.

“Both said Nirajan was not permitted to extend support to any party or alliance…,” he said, adding that JD(U) finds BSP, Left, RLD, SP and Congress as secular parties.

Niranjan, meanwhile, maintained that he was the party UP president and the state executive exists. Admitting that he did not inform the national leadership of his statement or sought any direction, he added: “All this has happened because the party’s top leadership is directionless… The party first announced alliance with other parties and later asked its workers not to contest.”

“As the party had directed that we should support secular parties, I consulted with the state team and district presidents, who agreed that the SP-Congress alliance was the most secular,” said Niranjan. “I have asked district presidents and state team members to campaign for the alliance. I have ben invited to campaign from Orai, Lalitpur, Baberu and Azamgarh,” he said, claiming that R P Chaudhary was not a JD(U) worker.