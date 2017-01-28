UP polls: In western part of the state, renewed interest in Akhilesh plus Congress, minus Netaji

At Chuhar village, predominantly Muslim, they can’t stop talking of how much SP government has done. (Source: Praveen Khanna) At Chuhar village, predominantly Muslim, they can’t stop talking of how much SP government has done. (Source: Praveen Khanna)

It takes several kilometres beyond Greater Noida for that sense of still being in Delhi to vanish. In the villages of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, there is very little to suggest an election season though less than a fortnight remains for voting. The mood is taciturn, floating voters prefer silence. In Bisahda, about 55 km from Delhi, where the 2015 lynching of Mohd Akhlaq on the assumption that he had beef in the fridge drew so much attention, it is now near taboo to speak of the incident. At the “big” temple here, you are told quietly but firmly about how the 15-20 Muslim homes are very “well adjusted and normal”, and how “only Akhlaq’s family has left, after securing much compensation from the government.” Blaming the media for “blowing up a small incident into an international one”, Ranvir Singh says the “Akhilesh Yadav government has made it ektarafa (one-sided)”.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Nain Singh speaks of how they will vote for the BJP “only because we have always voted for them”. “So what if they don’t have a face, this is their internal matter, they will get a face and win.” Bhav Singh Rana, an elderly former pradhan who was among those who had helped the district administration restore order, says, “While the issues around which people must vote are the work they must do on getting elected, that promise is always betrayed.”

What is striking is that even in these parts of western UP, where the BJP has usually faced off with the BSP, the coup effected by Akhilesh in his Samajwadi Party and then the alliance with the Congress have thrown several question marks around all predictions — about the BJP repeating its phenomenal Lok Sabha result, about the BSP staging a comeback on the back of anti-incumbency.

Village Chuharpur has 1,100 voters, mostly Muslims, mainly farmers and others engaged in odd jobs around farm activity. Here, the SP is being looked at with renewed interest. Farmers sunning themselves after winding up their work in the fields speak of how they have “seen on the LCD and heard all about the good things and development” that the SP government has brought home.

“The SP government has helped build the roads within the villages here and more importantly, the kabristan now has four walls around it,” says Umardaraz, an elderly farmer. Clearly thrilled with the way Akhilesh has taken control of the party, he points out how “Mulayam had too many goondas around him”. He agrees that Akhilesh is his son, “we know he carries his legacy”, yet he explains “he has shaken off things about Mulayam that we know had made him unpopular”.

The refrain about roads the Akhilesh government has got built or “RCC” is something you hear continuously. Even if that is part of the Centre’s rural road plans, the attribution here is firmly to the state government. Farmer Mohd Abbas underscores how continuous campaign via all kinds of media has helped do away with any Mulayam nostalgia and reinvent Akhilesh, “that he is powerful with the massive support of MLAs he has, and is able to take on the BJP and the Centre. We see it everywhere, on the news, in newspapers. Now his going with the Congress has got him wider acceptability.”

In a state where Muslims constitute 19% of the population, and where no conversation among the SP’s Muslim loyalists since 1990 has been complete without praise for Mulayam, the latter’s disappearance from the present chatter is remarkable.

Demonetisation or notebandi is cited as something that may cause votebandi for the BJP. The village pradhan, Rahmat Ali, describes how it made regular and crucial cash dealings impossible for months. Shamsher, a farmer, says things have not got better. “I have been facing difficulties for two days now at the bank, six kilometres away. I have never seen a bada aadmi in the queue. Those who had black money have been helped by the BJP to turn it into white. We are left to suffer.”

The BSP has been strong contenders for many years in this region, so close to Mayawati’s hometown. The BSP MLA from Dadri for a decade now, Satveer Singh Gujjar, is on the verandah of the house of a party loyalist, where he tells people how he is there to ensure that people turn up for “Behenji’s rally on February 2… sab jo bikhar gaye hain, unhein jodo”. Gujjar says he won by 40,000 votes last time too and is sure he will win again. So what is it that the BSP is promising this time?

“The BSP is not making any tall promises, just the assurance of what its followers know by now about what her being in power means and brings to the state.”

Gujjar answers sharply when asked if BSP cadre is depressed about being squeezed between the SP-Congress alliance and BJP. “Why does no surveyor ever speak to our voters? We are campaigning vigorously and Behenji will come to power with a full bahumat.”