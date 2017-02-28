Uttar Pradesh Polls 2017: In Ansari backyard, PM Modi says UP jails palaces for bahubalis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

PM Narendra Modi Monday said ‘bahubalis’ (musclemen) in UP go to jails with smiles on their faces as prisons in the state are like mahals for them from where they can operate their gangs. He was addressing a rally in Mau Sadar, where BSP has fielded don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, currently in jail in BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai’s murder case. BJP’s ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has fielded Mahendra Rajhbhar from the seat.

Pointing towards Rajhbhar, who was holding a stick, which is also SBSP’s poll symbol, Modi said power of the stick will be seen on March 11 when the poll results will be announced.

“Jails in UP are like palaces for bahubalis… they execute heinous crimes and illegal activities… by operating their gangs outside while staying in jail. Luxuries are available to bahubalis inside jails… They also get legal security. In any serious case, such as murder, he (bahubali) says before the court that he was in jail (when the crime took place). This is a perfect arrangement,” said the PM.

“Those who are out of jail till now and those who carry food inside jail, carry my message to them… zamana badal chuka hai.. waqt badal chuka hai… 11 March ke natije ke aane ke baad… hum sachey arth mein jail ko jail bana kar ke rakhenge. Phir hum dekhte hain kaise guzara karte ho… phir kaise mauj masti karte ho… kaise jail se bahar apne khel khelte ho… 11 March ke baad ye aapke saare khel khatm ho jayenge (The times have changed. Wait for the poll results on March 11. Jails would really become jails then… Then we will see how you survive, how you enjoy and play your games outside the jail),” he added.

He said that after the 2014 Lok Sabha results, some had said that Modi did not need other parties’ help to form the government. “But BJP has a different character and aptitude. We maintain lifelong relationships. And for that reason, despite having an absolute majority, we inducted MPs of smaller allies into the Cabinet,” he added.

“BJP is going to get majority on its own in UP. Even if we get a majority, smaller parties who are with BJP will also be part of the government,” he added.

On the SP-Congress alliance, he said that while “SP sat on the lap of Congress” after sensing defeat, the latter was a “drowning boat”.

The PM said that those who have a two-third majority in the Assembly now are appealing for a second chance, with an assurance that they would rectify their mistakes. “You think that when there would be a hung assembly, you will get an opportunity to do saudebaaji. But UP will give a clean majority to BJP just like it did in the Lok Sabha election,” he claimed.

Targeting the Akhilesh government on law and order, he said: “Women cannot move around alone in the evening and police stations have become offices of samajwadis who extort money for getting FIRs registered.”

“Akhilesh recently claimed that he made a comment on donkeys in lighter vein. I want to ask him if deterioration of the functioning of police stations, chain snatchings, murders, land grabbing too happened in jest,”he added.