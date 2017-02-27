Uttar Pradesh Polls 2017: In make-or-break poll, holding on is Mayawati’s first challenge

A Dalit settlement in Jagdishpur village. Express Photo by Seema Chishti A Dalit settlement in Jagdishpur village. Express Photo by Seema Chishti

Next to the the scenic Ramgarh taal in Gorakhpur, Mayawati takes sharp potshots at her opponents, mostly the incumbent Samajwadi Party. In her first rally in one of eastern UP’s biggest cities, Mayawati reiterates the promise of Poorvanchal, saying that the BSP is the only party that will actually carry this promise through. She promises also that there will be no more memorials and statues “as I have done that already, now more will be done to develop the state”.

Watch What Else Is Making News

There is a systematic tone in her speech. She speaks of how it is “not laptops and mobile phones” that will save the state and lead to development but aarthik sahayata, or money that people can spend as they wish, that will help them. She promises a loan waiver up to Rs 1 lakh for poor farmers. She promises to ensure that in primary schools “aapke bachhe”, or children of the poor, will not be served “paka hua ghatiya khana” (cooked, third-rate food) but “milk, biscuits, chana, fruits, and cake”.

The focus stays on the poor as she promises to make UP a “secure and developed state”. She alleges that land pattas, secured mostly by Dalits in her time, have become a victim of “qabza” under SP rule; she promises to reverse this. Other than getting the land back, she tries to underscore her reputation as a strict administrator by saying that guilty persons will not be let off but jailed. She speaks of the ease with which FIRs were filed in her time and how that is absent in the SP’s time, and promises it will be reversed when she comes to power.

BSP supporters at Mayawati’s rally in Gorakhpur BSP supporters at Mayawati’s rally in Gorakhpur

This was once seen as Mayawati’s election to lose, after five years of SP rule and nearly three years of the BJP as an incumbent at the Centre. It now looks much more complicated after the SP’s alignment with the Congress, coupled with the BJP’s open attacks on the SP-Congress as pro-Muslim.

Fighting the election under the shadow of 2014, when even some of her core vote went away, Mayawati had thought of this election as one of wresting that core back and adding on Muslims, for whom she has set aside the highest number of tickets. With that calculation upended by the SP-Congress alliance, it has now become all about ensuring first that she does not slip to third position.

Her supporters keep up a brave face, and at the rally, young girls like B Ed students Anjali and Sonam root for Mayawati and say they “don’t want laptops or anything, just Behenji”.

But the rally seems to be mostly about Mayawati’s concerns about keeping her flock together and ensuring that unlike 2014, she is able to at least emerge among the top two in the state.

Those who are not the BJP’s core base —Dalits, resentful of Yadav dominance under SP — have good reason to go with the BSP and are present here. Kuldeep Kumar grumbles about “Yadav raj” where most vacancies in constable posts went to Yadavs and he missed out. Says Pankaj Kumar Bharti, a small contractor, “If only, instead of spending hundreds of crores in giving laptops to supporters who can’t even spell, the SP had set up factories and ensured jobs to all, things would have been different.” Others like Deepak Gautam are upset with demonetisation. “Is there a single rich man, neta or celebrity among the dead? Only poor people died. We are tired of the SP and the BJP; the BSP is the answer.”

Among Mayawati’s committed supporters, like in a mostly Dalit section of Jagdishpur village on the Kushinagar road nearby, there are deep concerns about reservation. Rakesh Rao shows WhatsApp messages from the BSP Lucknow group and says he is sure there are attempts by the BJP to “change the Constitution and end reservation”. The fight must be against the BJP and the mafia raj of the SP, he says, and the only way he sees that happening is by bringing in a BSP government in India’s most populous state.

For a party that has grown ever since its founding in 1984, the BSP’s ability to mobilise crowds and enthuse its core vote remains sound as ever. In the larger scheme of things, however, this is one of its most testing elections. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, its vote was third highest, and it won no seat.

When he fought his first Lok Sabha election in 1988 from Allahabad, BSP founder Kanshi Ram declared the long-term strategy was to “first lose, then make others lose, then win”. But the party soon started underscoring the importance of power and the importance of getting other social groups to align with Dalits, broadening the basis for Ambedkarite politics in ways not seen in Maharashtra, the other state where Ambedkarite parties have a base.

Since 1993, the BSP has struck alliances with the SP, then with the BJP in a unique CM-by-rotation arrangement, and with the Congress. From then on, it has struck no more alliances while an outreach to upper castes and minorities have contributed to its rise.

But with the state and the nation’s politics in a flux, even some Jatav supporters went away in 2014, which has made this election so crucial for the BSP. It is therefore engaged in an effort to ensure not just that “others” — mostly Muslims this time, with nearly one-fourth of the tickets given to them — come along but also that the core vote stays on as the party’s community identities, if not broken, appear to have frayed at the edges. In many ways, this is a make-or-break election for Mayawati.