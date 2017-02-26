Uttar Pradesh Polls 2017: In Gonda, saffron faces more saffrons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in Gonda district on Friday. PTI Photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in Gonda district on Friday. PTI Photo

THE BJP candidate from Gonda Sadar, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to vote for BJP so that “Gonda could be saved from enemies across the border”, is set for a tough showdown, with two party rebels, including an RSS loyalist, contesting from the seat.

Prateek Singh, son of five-time BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, faces party rebels Mahesh Narayan Tiwari and Gonda Municipal Board chairman Nirmal Srivastava.

Tiwari, a known RSS man and BJP leader in the district, is contesting as a Shiv Sena candidate after he was denied a ticket. In 2012, he had bagged the second spot as the BJP nominee.

The seat, which goes to polls on Monday, has been a prestige issue for long for two old rivals and alleged local musclemen: Kaiserganj MP Brijbhushan and state minister Vinod Singh, alias Pandit Singh, whose nephew Suraj is contesting on a SP ticket.

Brij Bhushan had defeated Pandit in 2014 Lok Sabha election as well. Pandit, the sitting MLA from Gonda Sadar, is contesting from Tarabganj in the district. He had won from Gonda Sadar in 2002 as well on a SP ticket. Suraj (36), a hotelier, is contesting his first election. His wife Shradhha is the Zila Panchayat chairperson.

Gonda Sadar has around 3.5 lakh voters, Brahmins and Muslims being the most populous communities, followed by OBCs and Thakurs.

“Tiwari had been associated with RSS in the past… He has also been working for the BJP for a long time. He could damage BJP by getting the Brahmin votes,” BJP supporter Ram Sharan Sharma said. Locals claimed Tiwari has a pro-Hindtva image. “He had been in jail for around two months last year after stones were pelted on a Durga Puja procession in the city,” said an associate of Tiwari.