Uttar Pradesh polls 2017: Even in Lucknow and Kanpur low, a high; better turnout in 17 of 19 seats

Queue of voters in Lucknow Sunday for the third phase of polling. Vishal Srivastav

When 61 per cent of the voters for 69 seats turned out Sunday, the lowest voting was as usual in the big cities, with Kanpur district clocking 56.4 per cent and Lucknow district 58.5. Even in these lows, however, the 19 seats of these two districts showed some of the best improvements since 2012. The turnout, in fact, increased in all 10 seats of Kanpur, and in seven of nine in Lucknow. Overall, the turnout was only 1 percentage point higher than the 60 per cent of 2012. But seat by seat, it increased in 49 while falling in only 20. Across the 69 seats, the SP had won 55 in 2012, the BSP six, the BJP five and the Congress two; an independent won the 69th. In Kanpur, the SP had won five, the BJP four and the Congress one; in Lucknow, the SP had seven while the BJP and Congress had one each.

Lucknow North saw a rise of 6.66 points, from 50.25 per cent to 56.91. Many here are new voters with parts of newly developed urban area having been included. Sitting SP MLA Abhishek Mishra said, “The youth voted because they were excited about the development work by the Akhilesh Yadav government.” BSP candidate Ajay Kumar Srivastva gave three different reasons: “The public wanted to support me because I am a local resident whereas the other candidates belong to other constituencies. Second, people wanted to defeat the SP because of lack of development in five years; third, they wanted to defeat BJP because of demonetisation.”

In Lucknow West, which has a sizeable Muslim population, voting increased by 6 points from 50 per cent to 56.

Kanpur is dominated by business families including upper castes and Muslims. The highest increase here was in Kidwai Nagar, whose 57.8 per cent was 3.4 points higher than the 54.4 per cent of 2012. BSP candidate Sandeep Kumar said, “In earlier elections, Congress, SP and BJP leaders had created fear among voters in certain localities and used unfair means to prevent them from voting. This time, there was no such atmosphere of fear and hence Muslims and Dalits come out in large numbers.” Congress city committee president Harprakash Agnihotri countered, “The voter awareness campaigns of the Election Commission and district administration played a significant role in increasing the turnout.”

The highest turnout was elsewhere, in Kannauj (SC) — 64.28 per cent, up 6.85 points since 2012. Said BSP candidate Anurag Singh, “Around 40 per cent voters are new or youths below 35. Youth turned out in large numbers to vote on development and law and order. Also, deployment of central forces removed fear of hooligans.”

Among the 20 constituencies where the turnout deceased, the steepest fall was in Sandila (3.93 points), followed by Kursi. In Etawah, Jaswantnagar dropped 1.01 points and Etawah half a point.

Of the 69 seats, 19 are reserved for SCs. The SP had won 17 of them and the BSP two. The turnout increased in 15 seats.