Our alliance is the future mirror of Uttar Pradesh, says Rahul Gandhi in Saharanpur rally

Our alliance is the future mirror of Uttar Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi

Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that like Bihar he wants to send him back from Uttar Pradesh also. The Congress leader also took a dig at the prime minister saying he has stopped wearing suit after the Congress attacked his ‘suit-boot ki sarkar’. “Modi ji used to wear suit. In Parliament, we attacked his suit-boot ki sarkar and he stopped wearing suit. Like we sent back Modi ji from Bihar, we want to send him back from UP too,” said Gandhi.

Here are the highlights from his rally:

03: 55 pm: Earlier Modi ji used to wear suit, and after I gave a speech in the Parliament about ‘suit-boot ki sarkar’ he stopped wearing suit from then.(Modi Ji pehle suit pehente the, humne Parl mein suit-boot ki sarkar pe bhashan diya to unhone suit pehenna chhor diya): Rahul Gandhi

03. 49 pm: We want that just the way Modi ji was sent back from Bihar, the same way he is sent back from UP too. And that is why now Modi ji never refers to Bihar in his speech. (Hum chahte hain jaise Bihar se Modi ji ko vapis bheja tha vaise hi UP se bhi vapis bhej dein. Isliye ab vo Bihar ki baat nahi karte) : Rahul Gandhi

03. 40 pm: In the words of Firaq Gorakhpuri, the difference between me and Akhilesh is just that one says khawaab (Dream) and the other says sapna (Dream). (Firaq Gorakhpuri ki shabdon mein- ‘Hum dono mein farak hai bas itna, Ek kehta hai khawaab, ek kehta hai sapna’): Rahul Gandhi

03. 30 pm: Our alliance is the future mirror of Uttar Pradesh?(Hamara gathbandhan UP ki bhavishya ka aaena hai): Rahul Gandhi

