Uttar Pradesh polls 2017: CM Akhilesh Yadav team gives Mulayam Singh Yadav’s rally a miss

Rampur: UP CM and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses an election rally in Rampur on Wednesday. PTI Photo Rampur: UP CM and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses an election rally in Rampur on Wednesday. PTI Photo

The tussle within SP has divided supporters as was witnessed in the Yadav bastion Etawah on Saturday. As party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav held his first election rally here for Shivapl Yadav, the party district unit preferred to stay away. Its chief, Gopal Yadav, was appointed by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s state president Naresh Uttam last month. A number of office-bearers from the unit did not turn up at the rally. “I was busy in other programmes in Etawah Sadar.” He said he had to focus on the entire district that has three constituencies,” Gopal Yadav said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

SP’s Etawah MLA, Raghuraj Singh Shakya, who is close to Shivpal but was denied a ticket, said: “Local party unit is not cooperating with Shivpalji and stayed away.” The party state headquarters too did not release any programme schedule to the media regarding Mulayam’s rally, while programmes of Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav and Akhilesh were being released everyday.