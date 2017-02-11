Uttar Pradesh polls 2017: Candidate goes missing, driver says he fled without paying for hired car

hile police did not lodge a missing case, Dinesh Kumar, the owner-cum-driver of the SUV used by candidate Radhey Shyam (32) for campaigning, lodged a complaint of criminal breach of trust with the police, alleging the man escaped without paying his vehicle fare. hile police did not lodge a missing case, Dinesh Kumar, the owner-cum-driver of the SUV used by candidate Radhey Shyam (32) for campaigning, lodged a complaint of criminal breach of trust with the police, alleging the man escaped without paying his vehicle fare.

A Rashtriya Congress (J) candidate, contesting from Moradabad Sadar, has allegedly gone missing under “mysterious circumstances” while canvassing on Thursday afternoon, his driver alleged. While police did not lodge a missing case, Dinesh Kumar, the owner-cum-driver of the SUV used by candidate Radhey Shyam (32) for campaigning, lodged a complaint of criminal breach of trust with the police, alleging the man escaped without paying his vehicle fare.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Investigating officer of the case and Sub-Inspector Kalendra Singh said Shyam was also provided a police gunner, Rohit, who informed the control room after the candidate went missing. Kumar told police that Shyam left the vehicle near a railway crossing in Machhaula during canvassing, and asked him and Rohit to wait as he was going to meet a supporter nearby. “Rohit claimed the candidate did not want to take him along and forced him to stay back,” added Singh.

Shyam had hired the Bolero for canvassing at Rs 2,000 fare every day. A case has been lodged under IPC Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) at Machhaula police station.

“Radhey Shyam’s family has submitted an application about him going missing. We have merged the family’s application with the FIR that was registered on Dinesh Kumar’s complaint,” said Moradabad ASP Abhishek Yadav.

National president of Rashtriya Congress (J), Prem Pal, who claimed to have fielded 30 candidates including Radhey Shyam on various seats, said they have informed the Election Commission about the situation.