Campaigning For Phase-I Ends Today: End vikas ka vanvas, says PM Modi to UP voters

As western Uttar Pradesh gears up to vote on February 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Ghaziabad on Wednesday on the penultimate day of campaigning. His 45-minute speech focused on attacking the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh and their alliance with the Congress for the upcoming assembly elections, highlighting the UP government’s alleged failure in dealing with corruption, crime and development.

Modi said that the people of state had voted SP to power in 2012 with high hopes. “Now another election is there and Akhilesh Yadav has to give you an account of his work. Yadi aap Uttar Pradesh mein jawab nahin denge, toh usse Uttam Pradesh kaun banayega (If you won’t give answers in UP, then how will you make it the best state),” he said.

“This election is not about choosing new MLAs, a new government or even a new CM. This election is about ending vikas ka vanvas (exile of development) in the state,” Modi said, attacking the SP government. The PM also alleged that crime and corruption in the state had increased exponentially because of the “gunda raj”, alleging that the SP government sheltered criminals.

According to Modi, the UP government had registered 40,000 complaints under the Arms Act. “Today, women are scared of leaving their homes after dark. Girls are scared of going to schools because it is not safe for them. This evil has been sheltered by the ruling party leaders in the state. There is corruption in jobs, land of poor farmers and the middle class has been snatched away,” Modi said.

Taking a dig at the SP-Congress alliance, he said, “The SP is desperate for power again and have formed an alliance with a party that devastated the entire country. But tell me this, why would anybody step into a sinking boat,” he said.

“They constantly attack me and say that I have done nothing. But remember this, when 2019 comes I will give my answer to the public. The Akhilesh Yadav government must give the answers now.”

Modi also referred to IAS officer Yadav Singh, arrested last year by the CBI on charges of corruption. “There was an officer close to Mayawati years ago, that same officer is close to the SP now. But there is the Modi government and CBI now, and we have arrested him,” he said.

“If the BJP forms government, I promise that we will form a special task force to ensure that lands looted from farmers and middle-class would be restored. We have been asking for a CAG audit of the Ghaziabad Development Authority but the UP government has not agreed. Once we form government in UP, we will ensure that all development authorities are audited,” he said.