Uttar Pradesh polls 2017: 65 per cent turnout in Phase 2

A TURNOUT of over 65.16 per cent was recorded in 67 constituencies across 11 districts of western UP, which went to polls in the second phase of state elections on Wednesday. The figure was slightly lower than the 2012 polls, when the average turnout was 65.17 per cent in the second phase.

The districts where polling was held were Bijnor, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Bareilly, Amroha, Pilibhit, Kheri, Shahjahanpur and Badaun. “Polling was held peacefully amid tight security… The average turnout was over 65 per cent in these seats,” UP Chief Electoral Officer T Venkatesh said.

The turnout in first phase of polls held in 15 districts of west UP was recorded at 64.2 per cent — an increase of nearly 3 percentage points from the first phase turnout in the 2012 state polls.

On Wednesday, while Nakud in Saharanpur recorded the highest turnout of 72.50 per cent, lowest polling was seen in Bareilly at 53 per cent. In 2012, while the turnout in Nakud was at 77.18 per cent, it was 54.31 per cent in Bareilly. Among the districts, Saharanpur recorded a poll percentage of 70.67, followed by Amroha at 69, Pilibhit 67.28, Bijnor 67.26, Kheri 66.38, Sambhal 65.45, Rampur 64.55, Moradabad 64.36, Bareilly 62.17, Badaun 60.89 and Shahjahanpur 60.2.

In Saharanpur, alleged pamphlets carrying the name of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind leader Maulana Arshad Madni, urging Muslims to vote for BSP, were found scattered. However, the organisation later issued a statement denying any connection with such pamphlets. At Bareilly, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s (in pic) 115-year-old grandfather Z H Kazmi voted. At certain places, while long queues were seen outside polling stations, the photograph of a newly-married couple going vote in Bareilly went viral on social media.

Of the 67 seats at stake, the SP had won 34 seats in 2012 polls, followed by BSP 18, BJP 10, Congress 3 and others 2. In this phase, 721 candidates, including 62 women, are in the fray. A total of 2.28 crore voters, including over 1.04 crore women, are eligible to cast their ballots in 14,771 polling centres and 23,693 stations. Webcasting was done at 2,314 locations.

Prominent contenders include SP minister Azam Khan, his son Abdullah Azam; Saif Ali Naqvi, son of ex-Congress MP Zafar Ali Naqvi; ex-Union minister Jitin Prasada; BJP legislature party leader Suresh Kumar Khanna and state minister Mehboob Ali.