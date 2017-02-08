Uttar Pradesh polls 2017: 40 per cent voters undecided, BJP in lead, claims survey

Source: PTI Photo Source: PTI Photo

The first phase of Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh is in three days, but 40 per cent of the voters are still uncertain about which party they’d like to see come to power, according to a recent survey conducted by FourthLion Technologies (http://up-survey.fourthlion.in/) for IndiaSpend.

The demographics of the sample-based survey that interviewed 2,513 voters over telephone about their political leanings, was wide and far-ranging. It interviewed people belonging to different age, caste, gender, economic background and age.

Interestingly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken the lead with 28 per cent of the voters vouching for it. The Samajwadi Party, which is the current ruling state party led by Akhilesh Yadav, lags behind as second choice, pleasing only 18 per cent of the voters. Former chief minister, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has a minor 4 per cent approval, while Congress has been able to only impress 1 per cent of the survey’s voting population.

According to the survey, 22 per cent Dalits, 33 per cent Other Backward Classes category, and 11 per cent Muslims support the BJP. The Samajwadi Party seems to have a stronger Muslim support with 29 per cent strength, while 14 per cent are Dalits. The party that gets the majority of the Dalit support however, is the BSP with 40 per cent backing it. The BSP has managed to impress only 22 per cent of OBCs and 16 percent of Muslims, the survey revealed.

What is important to note here is that while both SP and BSP have their chief ministerial candidates in place, BJP is yet to announce its candidate. Interestingly, it’s still enjoying considerable popularity and the lead, primarily due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appearing as the party’s vociferous mouthpiece.

Interestingly, in the urban vote category, the Samajwadi Party leads by 26 per cent support, while BJP has 19 per cent backing and the BSP has 21 per cent.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd