Uttar Pradesh: Hindu youths form ‘Trump Sena’ to support BJP, stop Hindu migration

Trump Sena Trump Sena

In a bid to support BJP and stop Hindu migration from western Uttar Pradesh, some Hindu youths have formed a group called ‘Trump Sena’. The group has been inspired by US President Donald Trump’s decision to bar immigration from Muslim countries harboring terrorists. On Saturday, it showed its first support at BJP President Amit Shah’ rally at Pilkuwa, Hapur, on Friday. Pilkuwa, falls under Dhaulana assembly seat in Hapur district from where BJP has fielded its four-time MP, Dr Ramesh Chand Tomar.

The volunteers said, “Trump Sena has been formed to end atrocities being committed on Hindus in western UP. Hindus are being forced to leave their properties behind and migrate. We are inspired by what US President Donald Trump is doing. We also support Yogi Adityanath for giving a call to end migration of Hindus from western UP. We understand Dr. Ramesh Chand Tomar’s concerns how demography of assembly segments in western UP is being systematically changed to suppress Hindu community. Therefore Trump Sena has been formed to stop all this.”

BJP President Amit Shah at election rally in Pilkhuwa in Hapur district on Friday. BJP President Amit Shah at election rally in Pilkhuwa in Hapur district on Friday.

“Trump Sena volunteers will pan out in entire state starting from western UP and assure Hindus that we are with them. Anyone getting threats from anyone to migrate can contact us. We will stand behind them and given them full protection. A lot of youths are joining us every day and soon we will become a formidable force and not let atrocities committed on Hindus. We will mobilize youths and also start campaign against ‘love jihad’,” volunteers said.

They added that when Maulanas can issue fatwas to support Muslim candidates, we also can ask people to support BJP and Hindu candidates. When Hindus are being threatened, we have all the right to stand for them. Only BJP can come out in support of Hindus and therefore we are supporting its candidates. We will travel to all parts of Uttar Pradesh and seek votes for BJP, volunteers further added. The step comes in line with BJP’s manifesto which says a special police squad will be formed to stop migration from western UP.

In recent weeks, Dhaulana seat has been in the news after BJP MP leader Yogi Adityanath said Hindus are being forced to migrate from western Uttar Pradesh which is likely to convert west UP into second Kashmir. Around the same time Election Commission (EC) ordered FIR against Tomar for allegedly inciting communal tensions after he said “will not let Dhaulana assembly seat turn into Maulana assembly seat”.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd