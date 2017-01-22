Uttar Pradesh Governor’s report criticises Akhilesh-led Samajwadi Party government over graft issues

Governor of Uttar Pradesh Ram Naik. (File photo) Governor of Uttar Pradesh Ram Naik. (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik today said the SP government’s “inaction” on Lokayukta complaints against the previous Mayawati regime gave an impression that it was going “soft on corruption”. In his six-monthly report that came at a time when the state was in the midst of electioneering, the Governor said the UP Lokayukta had sent 53 reports to the ruling Samajwadi Party, but it cared to give clarifications on only two of the complaints.

He said the Lokayukta had sought reports on a number of ministers under the previous government, but there was no response from the present dispensation.

The Governor said he had also directed the state to issue a white paper on encroachment of government land in the wake of the Jawaharbagh violence in Mathura early this year, but nothing happened.

Twenty-nine people, including then SP (City) Mukul Dwivedi and Station House Officer (Farah) Santosh Yadav, were killed during clashes on June 2, 2016 between police and the supporters of cult leader Ram Vriksh Yadav who had encroached upon the 270-acre Jawahar Bagh, a government land.

Naik’s remarks assume significance as the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are slated to begin from next month, with all major political players in the state in the midst of heated campaigning.

The Governor’s remarks may also help the Opposition to further corner the ruling party.