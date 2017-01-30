Uttar Pradesh elections: With Ansari family by her side, Mayawati eyes east UP

BSP chief Mayawati. (File Photo) BSP chief Mayawati. (File Photo)

BSP president Mayawati’s decision to induct jailed politician Mukhtar Ansari and his kin was a calculated move to bolster the party’s chances at over a dozen seats in east UP. With the help of the support base of Ansaris, BSP strategists hope to get an edge in districts like Ghazipur, Mau, Varanasi, Ballia, Chandauli and Azamgarh where BSP had won only six seats out of total 40. The party had failed to win any seats in Ghazipur district and won one each in Mau, Azamgarh and Ballia districts.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In 2012, Quami Ekta Dal, the party founded by Mukhtar and his brothers and now merged with the BSP, had contested 43 seats and polled 4,17,552 votes, fetching an average 5.32 per cent votes on each seat, which the BSP leaders think is enough to swing the outcome an assembly seat. The QED had got from 4,000 to 70,000 votes on as many as 12 seats. These are Ghosi, Mau, Saidpur, Mohammadabad, Ballia Nagar, Zamania, Ghazipur, Mughalsarai, Varanasi South, Sevapuri, Varanasi Cantonment and Varanasi North.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the QED had contested nine seats and polled 3,54,577 votes. Mukhtar’s elder brother, former MP Afzal, who contested from Ballia seat had polled 1,63,943 votes, more than the BSP candidate, and stood third after BJP and SP candidates. Mukhtar had polled 1,66,443 votes on Ghosi Lok Sabha seat, more than the SP candidate’s and third after BJP and BSP nominees.

There are 12 seats where the family is likely to make an impact, if their performance of 2012 polls is considered. These include Mau and Ghosi seats of Mau district and Mohammadabad seat of Ghazipur district where BSP has fielded Mukhtar, his son Abbas and his brother Sibgatulla, respectively.

In 2012, Mukhtar had won Mau where he got 70,210 votes against the BSP’s candidate who got 64,306 votes. In Ghosi, Mukhtar stood third with 44,645 votes after SP nominee’s 73,688 votes and BSP candidate’s 58,144 votes. The QED and BSP together would have emerged victorious.

At Ballia Nagar seat, QED candidate Ramji Gupta stood second with 33,747 votes, with BSP on the third place with 27,242 votes. If the votes of the two are combined, it is more than the votes polled by SP candidate who got 58,875 votes. In Ghazipur seat where the BSP lost to SP by less than 300 votes, the QED nominee had got 36,353 votes.

In Zamania seat of Ghazipur, the BSP lost to SP by nearly 30,000 votes while the QED candidate had got 42,784 votes and stood third. The party hopes to strengthen its position on such seats. Afzal, who was present at the residence of Mayawati on Thursday when Mayawati inducted them into the party, has offered to campaign for the party.

Even as the BSP has not formed any alliance with any party, it has inducted leaders who had shown their hold on the votes by contesting as the candidates of either any smaller outfit or as Independent in 2012. These include Girijesh Shahi, who had stood second as an Independent candidate on Rampur Karkhana seat of Deoria and polled more votes than the BSP’s candidate. The party has chosen him as candidate from the same seat.

Vijay Yadav, who had stood second on Thakurdwara seat of Moradabad as a nominee of little-known Mahan Dal, has been made the party candidate from the same seat. In neighbouring Noorpur seat of Bijnor district, the party has chosen Gauhar Iqbal as party candidate. In 2012, Iqbal had polled 32,141 votes as a nominee of Mahan Dal and stood fourth.

While the induction of the Ansari family is likely to be exploited by BJP and SP to counter Mayawati’s claims of providing strict law and order, the party is hopeful of countering any possible consolidation of Muslims in Azamgarh and Varanasi divisions behind the Congress-SP alliance.