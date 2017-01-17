Uttar Pradesh elections: There will be a Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, confirms Ghulam Nabi Azad

Samajwadi Party president and Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. Samajwadi Party president and Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Congress leader and AICC Uttar Pradesh in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the upcoming assembly elections was confirmed and seat-sharing talks between the two parties were underway. Azad, however, refused to comment on whether a ‘mahagatbandhan’ alliance between like-minded parties would take place.

“Details about it will be decided in coming days, for now can say there will be Cong-Samajwadi Party alliance under leadership of Akhilesh Yadav,” Azad said.

Akhilesh, too, confirmed that an alliance with the Congress Party was certain and an announcement will be made in the next few days.

Meanwhile, RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday said he and his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav will campaign for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in the assembly elections. “I along with Tejaswi will campaign to ensure the return of Akhilesh as Chief Minister,” Lalu Prasad told the media in Patna.

Reiterating her earlier stand, Congress chief ministerial candidate Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday said she will withdraw her candidature if the alliance materialises. “Will withdraw from CM candidature if Congress-SP alliance happens. There cannot be two CM candidates,” Dikshit said, adding that she will abide by whatever decision the party high command takes.

The Samajwadi Party infighting came to an end on Monday after the Election Commission ruled in favour of Akhilesh Yadav, saying his faction was the real Samajwadi Party and that the party’s electoral symbol – cycle – will be with him.

