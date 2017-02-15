Uttar Pradesh elections: Samajwadi Party asks five candidates to pull out, three refuse

Akhilesh Yadav Akhilesh Yadav

A DAY after the Congress asked four of its candidates to withdraw their candidature from seats where ally SP has also fielded nominees, the ruling party on Tuesday followed suit, asking five of its leaders to withdraw nomination. However, at least three of them refused.

According to a joint press statement issued by the alliance partners, the SP announced it would withdraw candidates from Maharajpur and Kanpur Cantonment (Kanpur), Koraon and Bara (Allahabad) and Mehroni (Lalitpur). The Congress would withdraw candidates from Lucknow Central, Bindki (Fatehpur), Soraon (Allahabad), Payagpur (Bahraich) and Chhanbey (Mirzapur).

SP’s Ajay Kumar ‘Amritlal’, a first-timer contesting from Bara against Suresh Kumar of the Congress, said: “I will contest for the constituency and for the honour of the workers and supporters.” Despite repeated attempts, SP candidate from Koraon, Ramdev Kol, could not be reached for comment.

Both Koraon and Bara would go to polls in the fourth phase — March 4.

In Mehroni, SP’s Ramesh Kumar is set to take on Brijlal Khabri of Congress. Ramesh said he would decide on withdrawing his nomination after speaking to his supporters.

“I have toured my entire constituency four times. Only a week is left for canvassing… What will the Congress candidate do here?” he asked.

While Kanpur Cantonment candidate Mohd Hasan Roomi was not available for comment, party Mahanagar president Fazal Mehmood said Roomi was adamant on contesting. “If Roomi does not follow suit, I will issue a showcause notice to him.”