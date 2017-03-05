Uttar Pradesh elections 2017 LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi reaches Sonbhadra to address rally

Congress Rahul Gandhi reaches Duddhi town in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. Congress Rahul Gandhi reaches Duddhi town in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh.

With three days left for the last phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi became the battleground for the top brass of leaders on Saturday. In a show of strength, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow from BHU till Kaal Bhairav Temple in the morning, after which Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav hit the streets in the afternoon for a joint roadshow. The roadshows were filled with supporters who cheered, showered petals and chanted slogans. While PM Modi was greeted with “subah Banaras, sham Banaras; Modi tere naam Banaras”, the SP-Congress supporters chanted slogans like “Vrindavan mein Krishan Kanhaiya, UP mein Akhilesh bhaiya”.

Meanwhile, the sixth phase of polling in eastern Uttar Pradesh yesterday saw a voter turnout of 57.03 per cent in 49 constituencies of seven districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

1:50 pm: Scenes from outside Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Sonbhadra district. The Congress Vice-President enjoyed a cup of tea before addressing the public meeting.

1:40 pm:



Glimpses of Rahul Gandhi’s Public meetings in Duddhi#UP_है_राहुल_के_साथ pic.twitter.com/scPc1a8mxV — With Congress (@WithCongress) March 5, 2017

1:35 pm: Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reached Duddhi in Sonbhadra where he is scheduled to attend a public meeting. After reaching the site, the Congress leader had a cup of tea outside the rally venue. Later, he interacted with Congress workers.



Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi interacting with Congress worker in Duddhi #UP_है_राहुल_के_साथ pic.twitter.com/PDFniV975D — Yuva Desh (@yuvadesh) March 5, 2017

1:15 pm: Huge crowds gathered to attend Rahul Gandhi’s rally at Duddhi town in Sonbhadra.

12:00 pm:

Looking forward to the public meetings today in Sonbhadra, Mirzapur & Jaunpur — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 5, 2017

8:30 am: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Sonbhadra,Mirzapur and Jaunpur today

