Uttar Pradesh elections: Narendra Modi giving casteist, communal tinge to campaign, says Mayawati

“First, they should build crematoriums for Hindus living in villages of BJP-ruled states, then talk about it in UP.” “First, they should build crematoriums for Hindus living in villages of BJP-ruled states, then talk about it in UP.”

BSP CHIEF Mayawati on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to give a “casteist and communal colour” to the election campaign in UP because the BJP has “realised” after three phases of polling that the party will not form the next government in Lucknow. “In last three to four days, the Prime Minister has given wrong statements, including caste and religious angles…because they (BJP) know their party is not doing well,” she said in a statement.

Watch what else is making news:



Referring to Modi’s remark that if burial grounds are being built, then crematoriums should also be constructed, Mayawati said, “First, they should build crematoriums for Hindus living in villages of BJP-ruled states, then talk about it in UP.”

A day after calling Modi “Negative Dalit Man” while countering Modi’s description of BSP as “Behenji Sampatti Party”, Mayawati on Tuesday labelled him and the BJP “anti-Dalit” at a rally in Gonda. She said Dalit, tribal and backward communities face “atrocities under the BJP’s ideology”. “The case of Rohith Vemula is an example,” she said. Vemula, a Dalit PhD scholar in Hyderabad, had committed suicide last year alleging discrimination.

Mayawati reiterated her allegation that a BJP government will end reservation.