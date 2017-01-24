MP Jitin Prasada, other ex-MPs hope to start afresh as MLAs

Jitin Prasada will contest from Tilhar Jitin Prasada will contest from Tilhar

THE Congress ticket to former MP Jitin Prasada from Tilhar in Shahjahanpur, which has taken many by surprise, came after he expressed a desire to contest the UP polls, he said. And he is reportedly not the only former MP keen to start afresh in state politics. While the party has already nominated former Ghaziabad MP Surendra Goel from Muradnagar, former Union minister Pradeep Jain Aditya said he wants to contest from Jhansi.

Prasada, 43, who had started his political career with the Youth Congress, has never contested an assembly election before. In 2004, he won the Lok Sabha election from Shahjahanpur and went on to become the Union minister of state for steel. He was one of the youngest ministers in the cabinet then. In 2009, he moved to Dhaurara Lok Sabha constituency, as Shahjahanpur was made a reserved constituency. He won in 2009 and continued as a minister. However, in 2014, he was defeated by the BJP’s Rekha Verma.

Sources said since his defeat in 2014, he had been active in Shahjahanpur. “Shahjahanpur is my home district, from where I could not contest as it was a reserved seat. I expressed my desire to the party high command that I wanted to contest this election. The party has given me a chance, which I take it as an opportunity,” Prasada said.

In 2012, while Tilhar was won by the BSP’s Roshan Lal Verma, SP candidate Anwar Ali had come second by bagging 30 per cent of the votes polled. The Congress candidate had come third with about 18 per cent of votes.

Sources said as SP had agreed to leave only Tihar of the six assembly seats in Shahjahanpur, the Congress had little option but to field Prasada from there. “It is an opportunity… The foundation will certainly be stronger in alliance,” maintained Prasada.

Pradeep Jain Aditya said given a chance, he would prefer to contest from Jhansi. “I am not averse to the idea but it is the decision of the party high command. I would do whatever they decide.” While sources said former Union minister R P N Singh might also contest the polls, his associates claimed he was not eager.

Meanwhile, Congress has already given a ticket to Saif Ali Naqvi from Palia in Lakhimpur Khiri. Saif is the son of former MP from Lakhimpur Kheri Zafar Ali Naqvi.