Uttar Pradesh elections: In Allahabad, BJP senses ‘hawa’ in place of ‘wave’, still banks on Modi

BJP worker Naveen at the party office in Allahabad; he is excited the PM is in town addressing a rally. Liz Mathew

Anoop Kushwaha, who introduces himself as “sabse chhota padadhikari” of the BJP’s local unit, wears his support on more than his sleeve. With his saffron stole and abundant use of sandalwood paste and a tilak, he arrived at the party office on Allahabad’s Tej Bahadur Sapru Marg to find it locked. Frantic calls followed. “Arrey Bhai, neend khul gayi? Jai Siyaram! Aaj pradhan mantri ka rally hai. Office khula bhi nahin hai, Tala tod doon kya?”

The disappointment in Kushwaha’s voice is reflected in many workers of the BJP. Those who work hard for the party are disheartened that there are not many like them around. Although the disillusionment over seat distribution is not as vocal as earlier, hardcore BJP supporters still feel they had to make too many compromises, while others are frustrated that their rewards from the party have not come yet.

The support for Narendra Modi at the ground level among BJP workers is still intact. However, BJP leaders are not sure if it will translate into votes.

“An Uttar Pradesh election is not fought on vikas, but on caste and hawa. The wind is in favour of us,” said Sunil Jain, BJP election-in-charge of Allahabad South. “There may not be a wave as we saw in 2014. But there are undercurrents.”

No party leader could claim that the caste factor is in favour of the BJP. Allahabad has 12 seats. In some areas, upper castes Brahmins, Rajputs and Kayasthas are upset with the BJP because they feel they are taken for granted, Baniyas are miffed with demonetisation, non-Yadav OBCs are still unsure and there is no sign of non-Jatav Dalits going with the BJP in a big way. A section of the party fears that some of the Dalit communities might go back to the BSP. The SP and the BSP, for their part, are unsure how Muslims will vote.

“In every constituency the battle is different. In some the fight is between SP and BSP, in some it’s BJP versus BSP, in some others it’s SP-Congress versus BJP. This indicates the result also could be confusing: a hung assembly,” said Chunni Lal of Rajarapur village, who claims to have observed at least seven elections closely.

“No one will have a majority. With the BJP trying to split Muslim votes and Mayawati giving more than 100 seats to Muslims, their votes will be divided,” said Mohammed Salim, who runs a shoe shop in Sewai Mandi.

Ajay Kumar sees only one post-poll possibility is “either the lotus (BJP) becoming a seat for the elephant (BSP), or the elephant carrying a lotus on its head”.

The only factor the BJP is sure about is the popularity of Modi. But then what echoes among voters is that Modi is not going to be UP CM.

“Everyone knows we have to keep the Modi vehicle fully charged,” said Kushwaha.

Said one party leader: “Now we have to use Saam Daam Dhand Bhed. We have to make use of whatever resources we have to win this election, because it’s very important to keep morale up until 2019.”

Many party workers in Allahabad South are upset that the seat went to Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, a party-hopping politician. In Allahabad West, BJP national secretary Siddharth Nath Singh faces a tough fight from the SP’s Richa Singh and the BSP’s Pooja Pal. In Allahabad North, Harshvardhan Bajpayee is in a fierce fight with sitting Congress MLA Anugrah Narain Singh.

Both Siddharth and Bajpayee have the advantage of anti-incumbency against their opponents. In Allahabad West, villages that went with the BSP in the last election are now divided. “Pooja Pal comes only once in five years. So I decided to give BJP a chance,” said Praveen Kumar, a carpenter in Rajarapur village.

Richa Singh has the personal support of both Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav. Dimple said Monday in Transport Nagar: “Ye meri behen hein. You support her with your whole heart.”