Uttar Pradesh elections: Gomti River Front project fell victim to graft, will be probed if BJP wins, says Uma Bharti

BJP leader Uma Bharti on the way to a press conference at the party head office in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Alleging corruption in Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s dream project Gomti River Front, which was inaugurated weeks before announcement of the assembly polls, Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti Wednesday said that an inquiry would be ordered into the project after BJP came to power in the state.

Uma, at a press conference at the party state headquarters in Lucknow, said that UP government had said the project was worth Rs 3,000 crore but that the river was still not cleaned.

The project, she alleged, was made to benefit land mafia and corruption.

“Injustice has been done with Gomti. I will set up an inquiry into the project,” Uma said.

She also blamed the state government for the delay in the implementation of projects under Namami Gange scheme saying it did not issue requisite certificates to the project.

The minister claimed that the results of the project would be visible by October 2018 and if the deadline wasn’t met, she would take out a padyatra from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar.

Uma also said that she was seeing a stronger wave in favour of the BJP as compared to 1991 (during Ram temple movement) and that there was not political party to challenge it.

Uma blamed corruption within the government as the reason behind the “pain and sufferings” of the people in Bundelkhand.

She added that the Centre had alloted Rs 3630 crore to Bundelkhand as part of drought relief from national disaster relief fund and other development schemes.