Uttar Pradesh elections: For Aparna Yadav, Netaji and Congress come together

Mulayam Singh Yadav with his daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav at one SP rally in Lucknow Wednesday. Source: Vishal Srivastav Mulayam Singh Yadav with his daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav at one SP rally in Lucknow Wednesday. Source: Vishal Srivastav

SEPARATELY, Mulayam Singh Yadav and his daughter-in-law Dimple campaigned for his younger daughter-in-law, Aparna. Not once did Mulayam mention his son Akhilesh, an omission that has also marked his only two previous rallies, both for Shivpal Yadav.

What made this campaign different from Mulayam’s previous ones was that Congress leaders too were on stage with him in Lucknow Cantonment. He announced Aparna as the joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, while Aparna at one stage even chanted in his presence, “Congress party zindabad”. Not long ago, Mulayam had made statements against the SP-Congress alliance.

Lucknow Cantonment is one seat where Congress workers have thrown their weight behind the SP candidate, hoping Aparna will defeat Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

Akhilesh’s wife Dimple, on the other hand, told her audience “not to get confused” and be clear that apart from electing a vidhayak, this election is also about the election of the mukhyamantri. “Aparna ko vidhayak chunein… par vidhayak chun-ne ke saath saath, is pradesh ka agla mukhyamantri kaun banega, yeh uska bhi chunao hai,” she said.

Aparna with Dimple Yadav. Source: Vishal Srivastav Aparna with Dimple Yadav. Source: Vishal Srivastav

At a railway workshop in Alambagh area, Mulayam said Aparna’s election is linked to his prestige. “Aparna ko bhari bahumat se jita dena… Humse juda hua maamla hai… Samman hamara bhi juda hua hai… Hamare ladke ki patni hai… Hamari bahu hai… Aapki ki bhi behan va bahu hai… Hamein jita dena (Ensure Aparna’s victory with a majority. This matter relates to me, my prestige too is connected with this. She is my son’s wife, my daughter-in-law, your sister, daughter-in-law as well).”

Without mentioning Akhilesh’s name, Mulayam praised the SP government saying all promises made in 2012 were fulfilled within three years.

In his presence, Aparna said, “Sher-e-Hind Mulayam Singh zindabad, Samajwadi Party zindabad, Congress party zindabad, Akhilesh Yadav zindabad”. Aparna claimed that she is assured of victory with the blessings of Netaji and the support of the SP and the Congress. She advised voters not to search for the panja (palm) on the EVM, because there will only be the cycle.

On stage were the Congress’s Lucknow City Committee president Bodh Lal Shukla and Congress municipal corporator Girish Mishra; Congress state spokesperson Virendra Madan was in the VIP gallery. The banner in the backdrop had images of Mulayam and Akhilesh alongside those of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

At Naka Hindola crossing, meanwhile, Dimple referred to Aparna as young and Mahila Pratyashi. Aparna was somewhat more personal, referring to Dimple as “Badi bhabhi” and Akhilesh as “Jeth ji”.

“Bolun ki na bolun, humare pariwar ke bare mein badi badi tippadiyan ki gayi (Big comments were made about our family),” said Aparna. She said Dimple’s coming to give blessings to her would set an example before others also.

Dimple urged voters to give Akhilesh one more chance. “I was discussing with the chief minister yesterday, that ministers from the Centre are coming, 16-17 helicopters are moving, while you are working round the clock to bring in a Samajwadi government. But see, people were not swayed,” she said.

Dimple, an MP who earlier carried a low profile, has of late been campaigning as the main speaker at rallies. In this speech, as elsewhere, she praised her party and attacked Opposition parties by turn.

She said the cycle has picked up speed after two phases of polling. She asked voters if the work of Akhilesh speaks for itself or not, and listed development schemes of his government one after the other. She occasionally referred to a sheet in front of her. She said the SP had lost this seat last time but there should not be any confusion this time, as the hand of the Congress is also with them. “Ek ek seat bahut mahatvapurna hai,” she told the gathering, repeating, “Is baar koi confusion nahi hona chahiye.”

Targeting the BJP, Dimple said SP leaders do not talk about “mann ki baat”. “Hum Samajwadi log man ki baat nahi, kaam ki baat karte hain.” She said leaders like Uma Bharti are targeting law and order in Uttar Pradesh but law and order has already been taken care of through schemes such as Dial 100 and Women Powerline.

Targeting the BSP, Dimple said the party did nothing but make elephants stand in line in Lucknow.