Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Bollywood the new flavour this poll season

As campaigning reaches its peak in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, it seems Bollywood has provided the perfect catalyst for witty wordplays this poll season.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi have been seen using dialogues from super-hit films like ‘Sholay’, ‘Bahubali’ and ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ) to launch attacks on rivals.

The jibes with filmy dialogues was started by Rahul at an election meeting in the Congress pocket borough of Raebareli on February 17, when he termed Prime Minister Modi’s promises before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and his alleged failure to keep them by comparing ‘DDLJ’ and ‘Sholay’.

“You must have seen the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, have you? Do you remember it? In the film there is a promise of achhe din (good days). But after two-and-a-half years, what has come out is Gabbar Singh of Sholay,” Gandhi had said, referring to the fearsome character modelled on a real-life dacoit by the same name.

Prime Minister Modi also did not leave any occasion to make references to films to drive home his point.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Mau, from where mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is contesting as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) nominee from jail, the Prime Minister had referred to the magnum opus Bahubali when he asked “Katappa ney bahubali ko kyun maara? There is a movie called Bahubali. Katappa, a character in the film, destroyed everything of Bahubali. This man with a stick (referring to BJP’s ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party election symbol on the dais next to him) has this power. This stick is sufficient. This is the stick of law and will show its power on 11 March.”

Taking turns to attack Prime Minister Modi yesterday, Akhilesh and Rahul said it was time the people of Kashi taught the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the former a lesson, and making them pay for all the promises they had made but never delivered on.

Addressing a public rally at Varanasi’s Girijaghar chauraha, where Rahul referred to Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s blockbuster ‘Don’ and said it’s iconic dialogue applied to the Prime Minister.

“Modi ji ke jumlon ko rokna mushkil hi nahin naamumkin hai,” Rahul said, as the crowds cheered.

The seventh-phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls is scheduled to take place on March 8, in which as many as 46 constituencies covering seven districts of Uttar Pradesh will cast their vote.

The counting of the polls will take place on March 11.