Uttar Pradesh elections: BJP to release list ‘after Makar Sankranti’

Sources said that a list of names of ticket aspirants had been collected from district presidents on January 2, when all top leaders of BJP had been in Lucknow to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally. Sources said that a list of names of ticket aspirants had been collected from district presidents on January 2, when all top leaders of BJP had been in Lucknow to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally.

BJP leaders on Thursday said that the Central Election Committee (CEC) would give its final stamp of approval to the list of candidates contesting the Assembly polls in a meeting in Delhi on January 16, only after which it will be released. They were also waiting for the auspicious date of January 14 — Makar Sankranti — when the Hindu calendar begins, marking the start of “good days”.

Despite having initiated various campaigns across the state, with top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national president Amit Shah and union ministers addressing countless rallies over the past three months, the party is yet to declare its list.

The notification for the first phase is scheduled to be issued on January 17.

A balance of seats so as to cater to their allies — Apna Dal and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) — was also a priority, said party leaders.

While the BSP and Samajwadi Party (both its factions) have declared their lists, BJP started the exercise and formed a State Election Committee (SEC) to look into poll-related works only after the Election Commission announced the schedule on Wednesday. The 27-member SEC includes Union Home Ministers Rajnath Singh, Kalraj Mishra and Uma Bharti and state president Keshav Prasad Maurya, state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal along with all former party state presidents. Swami Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak, who joined BJP from BSP and former Congress state president Rita Bahuguna Joshi are also members. This committee will clear a list of probable candidates, which will be sent to the CEC.

A BJP leader said, “The first list of the candidates will be released after January 14. A panel of candidate names for each seat has been prepared. The party will release the list of candidates in phases.” Nominations for the first phase of 73 seats will start from January 17 and most of these constituencies fall in western UP. All top leaders of the party state unit are camping in Lucknow to discuss candidates and strategy.

The Apna Dal and SBSP — both of who have considerable influence on OBC voters in eastern and Central UP — are waiting for a response regarding distribution of seats, said sources. Sources said that SBSP has demanded for 46 seats in eastern UP, but they expect at least 22 seats. “We are ready for elections and are holding meetings with the public in the constituencies that we have demanded. Once BJP informs us about the constituencies, we will declare its candidates,” SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar said. Meanwhile, the Apna Dal, led by Union Minister Anupriya Patel, has also given a list of around 50 seats to the BJP top rung. “We are expecting to get at least 20 seats,” said a leader of Apna Dal.

BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma said that the party has completed the basic exercise of selection and only a final discussion remained. He also said that party will start declaring candidates after the CEC meet on January 16. Distribution of seats among alliance partners, Sharma said, will be done according to phases of the elections.

The BJP recently concluded a major pre-poll campaign with four Parivartan Yatras, OBC sammelan, Yuva Sammelan and Mahila Sammelan, culminating with Modi’s rally in Lucknow, which, the party claimed, several lakhs of people had attended.