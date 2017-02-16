Uttar Pradesh elections: Akhilesh Yadav on lap of Congress which tried to kill his father, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Wednesday rewound to an attack on Mulayam Singh Yadav on March 4, 1984, allegedly by a Congress leader, to remind Akhilesh Yadav that he is “sitting on the lap” of the same party that tried to kill his father.

Addressing an election rally in Kannauj, next-door to Yadav family pocket borough Etawah and Lok Sabha constituency of Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav, Modi said, “Ye Congress ki godh mein baithne ke pehle zara March 4, 1984 ko yaad kijiye jab aapke pitaji par Congress ne itna gambheer hamla karwaya tha. Kya kabi aapne suna hai kursi ke moh mein koi aisa bhi beta hota hai? (You must remember March 4, 1984 before sitting on the Congress party’s lap. Have you ever heard of a son doing something like this only for the sake of power?)”

Modi was referring to the 1984 incident when Mulayam’s car was fired at while he was on way from Mainpuri to Etawah, and the name of a Congress leader had reportedly figured in the case. Mulayam escaped unscathed in the incident, according to accounts.

Elaborating on the incident, and criticising the Congress as an unreliable ally — he called the party “chatur (wily)” that an apparently naïve and less-experienced (“anubhav kam hai”) Akhilesh has failed to read — Modi urged people to look up newspaper reports of the incident. It was a time, Modi reminded the crowd, when the Congress was in power in UP and Mulayam was waging a big battle against the party. “(Mulayam) Congress ki aalochna karte thhe, vipaksh ke neta hone ke karan Congress ke naak mein dum laa diya thha…. Congress Mulayam-ji se pareshan thhi…itni tang aa gayi ki 4 March 1984 Mulayam-ji par goliyan chali. Unki hatya karne ka gambheer prayas hua. (Mulayam’s constant campaigns had left the Congress so frustrated that Mulayam was shot at; there was an attempt to kill him.)”

Modi said the Congress is running a three-legged race in UP elections, with a leg each tied to the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party.

“During the first press conference after the SP-Congress alliance was firmed up, Akhilesh had criticised Mayawati, but when Rahul Gandhi was asked about her, he said he had nothing to say against her,” Modi said. Using a cinematic metaphor, Modi said a film is being played on the political stage of UP in which opponents who had attacked each other with slogans such as “27 saal UP behal (UP in bad shape after 27 years of misrule)”, and taken out yatras in the first half, have turned friends after interval and embraced each other.

Modi reminded the crowd that the BJP manifesto says that onion and potato will be bought from farmers at minimum support price. “The manifesto (also) promises loan waiver to small farmers…. As an MP from the state, I promise that it will be my responsibility that this promise is fulfilled in the first meeting of the BJP government,” he said.

Modi represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha.