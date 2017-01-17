Congress-Akhilesh Yadav tie-up is next

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted this picture with his father Mulayam Singh Yadav after the Election Commission allotted the ‘cycle’ symbol to his faction. Akhilesh also tweeted: “Cycle chalti jaayegi… aage badti jaayegi”. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted this picture with his father Mulayam Singh Yadav after the Election Commission allotted the ‘cycle’ symbol to his faction. Akhilesh also tweeted: “Cycle chalti jaayegi… aage badti jaayegi”.

With the Election Commission allotting the Samajwadi Party’s ‘cycle’ poll symbol to the faction led by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, the announcement of a pre-poll alliance between the Congress and the Akhilesh-led group is “imminent”, top Congress sources said.

Sheila Dikshit, the Congress’s chief ministerial face in UP, said a decision is expected in the “next two-three days”.

“The announcement of the alliance is imminent. It should be announced any time. Both the parties, particularly the SP, was waiting for the result of the Election Commission,” a top Congress leader told The Indian Express. The leadership of both the sides got in touch with each other after the EC decision was announced, sources said.

There is a possibility of Akhilesh meeting Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in the next two-three days, after which the alliance will be announced. Sources said both the leaders are expected to campaign in seats to be contested by both the parties. The campaign plan of Priyanka Vadra has not been finalised and sources said it is unlikely that she will campaign across the state.

AICC General Secretary in charge of UP Ghulam Nabi Azad had been in touch with Akhilesh and his lieutenant Ram Gopal Yadav. With filing of nominations for 73 seats in western UP beginning Tuesday, both the parties are now racing against time to conclude negotiations and announce the alliance.

Ram Gopal said he was hopeful of a grand alliance taking shape in Uttar Pradesh. He said the first list of candidates of the party would be out in one or two days.

On the grand alliance, he said a decision would be taken by Akhilesh, but added “I am hopeful that it will happen”. With the Congress and Akhilesh faction trying to bring Ajit Singh’s RLD on board, back channel talks have gained urgency. RLD’s influence is in western Uttar Pradesh, known as the sugar cane belt, which goes to polls first on February 11 and for which filing of nominations begins Tuesday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dikshit congratulated Akhilesh on getting the party symbol. “The EC has taken a decision based on whatever information they got. That is all right. There is now a finality about it,” she said. Asked when the decision on the alliance can be expected, she said “I think in the next two-three days it should come out.”

She reiterated that she would step aside as the party’s chief ministerial candidate once the alliance is announced. Asked whether she would campaign for both the parties in UP, she said, “Certainly, I would be if I am asked. Let’s see what happens.”

The Congress is estimated to contest over 100 seats while RLD may get around two dozen seats.