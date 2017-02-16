Uttar Pradesh elections: Abdullah Azam fired at me, says BSP rival’s son

Abdullah Azam Khan Photo courtesy: Facebook Abdullah Azam Khan Photo courtesy: Facebook

Barely half an hour after polling was completed in Suar Tanda constituency in Rampur district on Wednesday, the sons of SP’s Azam Khan and BSP’s Nawab Kazim Ali got into a scuffle. Police have not registered a case claiming no one came to them with a complaint.

Azam Khan’s son Abdullah and Ali were candidates from Suar Tanda constituency. At the time of the incident, Ali’s son Haider alleged Abdullah fired at him in Suar town. On the other hand, SP workers alleged that BSP workers scuffled with them without any provocation and demanded action against them. Police later pacified the protesters.

Haider told The Indian Express, “I was sitting outside the house of a supporter when SP workers led by Abdullah arrived in five vehicles. They started abusing us. I left the place soon. A while later Abdullah followed me in his vehicle and opened fire at me. I escaped but came to know later that SP workers manhandled my party workers.”

“I am going to meet Rampur Superintendent of Police and get an FIR lodged against Abdullah and his supporters,” said Haider.

When contacted, Abdullah denied the allegation and said that, at the time of incident, he was at his party office in Rampur. “Fearing losing the election, the opposition is now making false allegations on me. I will not file any FIR into the matter,” Abdullah said.

Keshav Kumar Choudhary, SP (Rampur), said, no one had lodged any complaint in the matter. Case would be lodged on the basis of the complaint received, he added.

Station house officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar Singh of the Suar police station said they had come to know that BSP workers had passed remarks against SP workers when they were passing by Suar town after the polling. This led to a heated argument and minor scuffle ensued. Later, BSP workers ran inside house of a local BSP worker Ghulam Mohammad.

Earlier this month, Kazim Ali had alleged that Abdullah was underage, a claim that the EC had dismissed.