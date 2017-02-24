Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Will celebrate ‘kesariya’ Holi in UP, says PM Narendra Modi in Gonda rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Expressing confidence about BJP’s victory in the UP assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said “we will celebrate kesariya (saffron) Holi in the state”. He also said loan waiver of farmers would be BJP’s first priority upon coming to power in the state. Claiming that the Samajwadi Party-led Akhilesh Yadav government has done “injustice” to farmers, Modi, during his campaign stopover at Gonda, questioned why has the state government capped insurance for farmers at 14 per cent. In a jibe at Akhilesh’s foreign education, Modi said the Yadav clan is not concerned about the plight of the poor people of Gonda as it has moved ahead to Australia.

Invoking Lord Shiva, PM Modi said people, with their third eye, can see what is good for them and what is not. “The poorest of the poor can detect truth. Since I took stern steps against corruption and banned notes, big forces are out to mislead the country,” he said. Talking about the recent elections, PM Modi said BJP has fared well in all elections held post-demonetisation, whether it were the civic polls in Odisha, Maharashtra or Chandigarh or the panchayat polls.

Touching on the armed forces, the PM said the UPA is clueless about the One Rank One Pension (OROP) issue and even made fun of the Army. He said the BJP would go all out to realise the dreams of former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

