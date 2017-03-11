Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: What they said this 1 month

AS PARTIES wait for the poll results on Saturday, The Indian Express revisits the over one-month-long campaign in Uttar Pradesh, which saw BJP, SP, BSP and Congress leaders not only changing their pitch and tone but also style. They, however, stuck to the larger message each wanted the people of UP to hear.

BJP

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP, the campaign began with asking the people to get rid of ‘SCAM’ (Samajwadi, Congress, Akhilesh and Mayawati) in the first phase. The day the state voted for the third phase, on February 19, he then moved on to allege bias in the construction of graveyards and cremation grounds as well as the government providing electricity during Ramzan and Diwali.

While BJP national president Amit Shah defined ‘KASAB’ as “Congress, SP and BSP” before fourth phase (February 23), the PM spoke about “Harvard” versus “hardwork” before the sixth phase. He finally went on to accuse ruling SP indulging in “kuch ka vikas” before the last phase of election, on March 8.

While the PM aggressively spoke about demonetisation in the first few phases, he only made a passing reference to this later on.

SP

For SP, the campaign began with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav speaking about winning “over 300” seats. With elections set to begin, his uncle Shivpal Yadav, with whom Akhilesh was involved in a bitter feud, threatened to form a new party after March 11.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh, who spoke about his development and welfare schemes in the first few phases, largely started targeting the PM and replying to his barbs by the fourth phase. On February 20, speaking in Rae Bareli, he focused on Gujarat government’s promotional video of wild ass sanctuary. “Gujarat ke log to Gujarat ke gadhon ka bhi prachar karwa rahe hain,” he had said, receiving flak both from BJP and also in social media.

By fifth phase (March 4), the only other star campaigner of SP after Akhilesh, Dimple Yadav, also became aggressive in her attacks on the PM and BJP. While Dimple began her campaign from Agra largely speaking about Akhilesh’s development works and welfare schemes, especially for women, and sought votes to make him the CM again. She concluded by taking on the BJP. In her last rally on March 6, Dimple asked the people think what would happen if a “Gujarati bhai” became the CM of UP.

BSP

BSP chief Mayawati began her campaign clarifying to the people that she would not construct any more statues and memorials when comes to power and would instead focus on security and development. However, Mayawati too changed her pitch and targeted the PM in the fourth phase by giving describing Narendra Damodardas Modi as ‘Negative Dalit Man’. This was her reply to Modi’s ‘Behenji Sampatti Party’ jibe.

While she targeted Akhilesh, calling him “babua” in the last few phases, she was the only leader to mention Dimple in her speech. She said even “bhabhi would not be able to save babua this time”.

She also kept on asking the public to be cautious about the “guru” and “chela”, referring to the PM and Amit Shah and telling Muslims to vote for BSP to defeat BJP.

Congress

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, the sole campaigner from the party, avoided any sharp attack on BSP or its chief Mayawati. He spoke about “50 industrialists friends of the PM” and promised jobs via “make-in-Rae Bareli” and “make-in-Lucknow”. By the fourth phase, he started speaking on how the PM had earlier shown “achche din picture like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge” but ended up becoming “Gabbar Singh” of Sholey. He also tried to mimic the PM and reminded the people how two youngsters (him and Akhilesh) have come together.

As for Priyanka Gandhi, she made only one appearance in Rae Bareli. In her only public speech, Priyanka told the crowd in Bacharawan on February 17 that UP does not need adopted sons and has Rahul and Akhilesh. The rest of the campaign was left to Rahul.