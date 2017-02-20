Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Voters have endorsed BJP, says Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File Photo) Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File Photo)

The healthy polling percentage in the first three phases of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and the peoples’ bent of mind have categorically endorsed the policies of the Narendra Modi government, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar claimed today. “People of Uttar Pradesh have reposed their faith in the good governance of Prime Minister Modi and various welfare measures initiated by the Central government. The wave is clearly in favour of the BJP, which has delivered a corruption-free government,” Javadekar said.

“Voters of the state have transcended the narrow barriers of the caste, creed and religion and have voted in large numbers for the BJP. We would be getting more than 300 of the 403 seats in this assembly election,” he said.

Mounting a scathing attack on UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, he said Akhilesh has tried to befool the people of the state.

“He may have tried to project a clean image, but the way he went all out to defend tainted Cabinet minister Gayatri Prajapati and Yadav Singh, he should be brought under scanner,” he said.

He alleged that SP, BSP and Congress have only brought miseries to the people of the state. “They have only looted the poor people of UP and did nothing to improve their conditions,” he added.