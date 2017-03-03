Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Varanasi gears up for heavyweights

Varanasi will play host to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Varanasi will play host to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

On March 4, the day 49 constituencies will go to polls in the sixth phase of UP elections, Varanasi will play host to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and BSP chief Mayawati. Varanasi would go to polls on March 8 — the last phase of polls.

The Prime Minister — who is MP from Varanasi — is scheduled to visit BHU, Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Kaal Bhairav Temple on Saturday before addressing a rally in the city. He would begin the day by addressing a public meeting in Jaunpur. BSP chief Mayawati, on the other hand, would hold a rally in Rohaniya constituency of Varanasi on March 4.

On Saturday, Rahul is scheduled to hold two public meetings in Varanasi before taking part in a joint roadshow with Akhilesh. The roadshow is likely to start from the Ambedkar statue near Police Lines and conclude at the Madan Mohan Malviya statue near BHU. Sources said it would also pass through the minority-dominated Pili Kothi area, where a roadshow of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in August last year had drawn huge crowd. On Thursday, Rahul held a rally in favour of party candidate Ajai Rai, who is contesting from Pindra in Varanasi.

Senior Congress leaders such as Raj Babbar and Randeep Singh Surjewala would reach Varanasi a day earlier.

A team of poll strategist Prashant Kishor is currently making door-to-door visits in the city, seeking a second term for Akhilesh. The party’s social media team is taking forward the ‘Dard-e-Banaras’ campaign. Videos are being posted on the social media, which speak of the “promises” that BJP, especially the PM, have not fulfilled for Varanasi, including converting ‘Kashi into Kyoto’.