Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: State will follow SC order on Prajapati, says Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said his government will follow the Supreme Court’s directions in the rape case in which state minister Gayatri Prajapati is an accused.

“The matter is in the Supreme Court…The government will fully cooperate and go by its order,” Akhilesh said at a press meet in Lucknow. Asked about UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya’s tweet, in which he said Prajapati was hiding in the CM’s house, he asked reporters to follow him with cameras and check for themselves.

The last time Prajapati was seen in public was on February 27, when he told mediapersons that he will win with a huge margin and work under Akhilesh once again. Akhilesh, who has been under attack from the BJP over the Prajapati episode, has also campaigned for the minister, who is contesting from Amethi.

At the press meet, Akhilesh asked what work the Narendra Modi government undertook in the state in the three years of its rule. This came hours after the PM said at a rally in Mirzapur that there was a fixed “rate” for every work in UP — filing complaints, getting jobs, pension and ration cards. Hitting back, Akhilesh said that if the PM knew the rate, he should share it with him. He asked the mediapersons to ask youths in Meerut, Baghpat, Varanasi and Ghazipur if money exchanged hands when they applied for jobs in police force.

Rubbishing Modi’s claim that ISI was behind the Kanpur train accident, Akhilesh said: “Railway mantri batayein ki ISI wale ne patri todi thi ki unke engineer ki kami thi… ya unke vibhag ki nakami thi jiski wajah se itna bada train hadsa hua. (The Railway minister should say whether ISI was behind the cracks on tracks or it was his engineer’s failure… or was it his department’s failure due to which such an incident took place).”

WITH PTI INPUTS