Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: SP-Congress alliance is ‘thag bandhan’, says Rajnath Singh

Union Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo) Union Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo)

The alliance between Samajwadi Party and Congress is a “thag bandhan” (coalition of cheats), Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today. Addressing an election meeting in Dhanghta, he attacked SP and BSP, alleging that “many corrupt leaders” are present in both the parties. SP and Congress formed the alliance about a month back, just ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. “There is a wave in favour of the BJP and it will make its government after elections,” he said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The BJP, if voted to power in UP, will give loans to farmers for one year at the zero per cent intrest, he said.

A BJP government will also give a package of Rs 20,000 crore for generating employment, Singh said, adding a bond of Rs 50,000 would be given to girl child at the time of birth.

He said no development work has been undertaken in the state under the successive governments in the past several years.