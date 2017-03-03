Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: SP and BSP created so much imbalance, we corrected it (by not fielding Muslims), says Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath with Amit Shah on a roadshow in Gorakhpur Thursday. PTI Yogi Adityanath with Amit Shah on a roadshow in Gorakhpur Thursday. PTI

With the UP elections in their last stage, what is your assessment?

We were clear from the beginning: we will win more than 300 seats. All our opponents are finished; they have realised it and are disappointed now.

Has the battle been against SP-Congress or BSP?

In the first phase we fought with the BSP, later with the SP, in the fifth phase with the BSP again. Not both of them are everywhere; we are everywhere. After the fifth phase, there is disappointment in the SP.

In 2012, the BJP won very few seats in and around Gorakhpur.

We had six seats out of 62 in this area; this time we will win at least 50, I am sure of it.

If the BJP wins, will you attribute this victory to the party’s work, or do you see Hindu polarisation due to SP and BSP tickets being given to many Muslims?

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good work and the good strategies of BJP president Amit Shah, the BJP will win. Modiji’s rally played a key role… people feel directly connected to him. The SP and the BSP were busy appeasing Muslims; they were depending on Muslims.

The BJP did not field a single Muslim candidate when the community’s population is around 19 per cent. Was that right when when the party chants Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas?

Tickets were decided after a long process. Winnability was the only criterion. Merely not giving tickets to Muslims must not be interpreted as we being anti-Muslim. The fact is that the SP and the BSP created so much imbalance that we only corrected the imbalance. (SP aur BSP ne itna asantulan paida kar diya tha ki hamne to sirf us asantulan ko theek kiya hai).”

Since 2002, the UP chief minister has been either a Dalit or an OBC. Do you feel it is time for someone from a community of the “general” category?

The chief minister should be a person who thinks for every caste and community, be it general, OBC or ST, or farmers, traders, labourers or any other group.

With your strong support base, are you a claimant to the chair?

I am associated with the party, the ideology. I am working for it. I am not a claimant to any post.

In your area, you didn’t campaign for some BJP candidates because tickets were not given on your recommendations.

My programmes are being decided by the party, not by me. I wanted to go to some areas but could not manage it.

What should the BJP do if it is number one but short of seats? Should it seek support from the BSP?

I don’t think there will be such a situation. We are getting a majority. Wait until the counting date.

If the BSP is number one, should the BJP support it?

That is not going to happen.

If the BJP comes to power, what guarantee of safety will Muslims have, when there may be no Muslim representation in that government?

They will be totally safe. They need not worry. They should focus on education. They should follow Ashfaqullah Khan and Abdul Hamid and A P J Abdul Kalam. They must discourage their community from following ISIS and praising Pakistan. Are Muslims not safe in Gujarat? They are most safe there. All policies of the Centre are being implemented without discrimination. It will be the same in UP.

What is the role of your Hindu Yuva Vahini?

Yes, it is an organisation I formed. It is merely a cultural organisation, not to fight elections. It is working for the victory of BJP candidates.